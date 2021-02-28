Almost a year after the start of the coronavirus pandemic in Argentina and hours after in much of the country face-to-face classes return, this Sunday the Government extended until March 12 Social, Preventive and Mandatory Distancing (Dispo)

The new decree 125/2021, published in the Official Gazette and signed by President Alberto Fernández and the Chief of Cabinet, Santiago Cafiero, ratifies that “face-to-face classes can be resumed and face-to-face non-school educational activities according to the parameters of evaluation, stratification and determination of the level of epidemiological risk “

It also remembers that the teaching staff, non-teaching staff and the students “remain excepted and exempted from the prohibition of the use of the public transport service of urban, interurban and interjurisdictional passengers, as appropriate “.

It also clarifies that “only economic, industrial, commercial or service activities may be carried out, as long as they have an operating protocol approved by the health authority”, as indicated in previous decrees.

And it maintains restrictions on transportation, cultural, mass activities and family gatherings.

On the other hand, it points out that “as of the date of issuance of this decree, no urban agglomeration, department or party of the Argentine provinces has been reached” by the Associal, Preventive and Mandatory Isolation (Aspo) that governed last year.

The decree returns to make a list of all the essential activities that will not be framed in the prohibitions, and leaves the door open for each Province to add the exceptions that it considers pertinent in each area.

In its article 26, on the other hand, it says that “it must be authorized accompaniment during hospitalization, in their last days of life, of patients with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 or any disease or condition “according to protocols.

And later it indicates that the National Directorate of Migration “will determine and enable the international entry steps to the national territory that are more convenient” and will establish “the countries whose nationals and residents are authorized to enter the national territory.”

The quarantine, which began on March 20, was renewed -with different modalities- on March 31, April 13, April 27, May 11, May 25, June 8, July, July 18, August 3, August 17, August 31, September 21, October 12, October 26, November 9, November 30 and December 21, 2020.

With this decree, the measures that had been announced on February 1, 2021, and which will be in force until March 12, were renewed.

Source: Télam

DD