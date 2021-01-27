Its effectiveness – if it is possible to measure it – will have to be evaluated over time. But the message certainly makes noise. While the Buenos Aires Government began a prevention campaign against Covid to the rhythm of “Aserejé”, in a Kirchner municipality they decided to follow the musical line, but with a variant: in this case, they go for a “cumbiero” message.

“Take care that the Covid does not give us a high dance”, The poster that the mayor of Leonardo Nardini began to paste through the streets of this western district of the Conurbano says as the central slogan. According to the official statement, “audiovisual” pieces with the same idea are also planned.

“With a language intended for young people, aims to raise awareness of prevention measures with posters, flyers and videos on social networks, “synthesized from the Municipality. The campaign began this Monday.

In a butcher shop in Malvinas Argentinas they show the poster against the Covid.

“This week, the residents of Malvinas Argentinas found a striking message on the street signs in their district. As if it were a announcement of recital of groups of the tropical sceneIn black letters and a colorful background, the posters ask: “Take care that the Covid does not give us a high dance.” They describe it as a “disruptive” campaign to “reinforce the care that society must consider against the Covid-19 virus.”

And they justify it like this: “This new communication campaign has a clear message and the objective of reach the youth of the district with a relaxed imprint. For this reason, during this week, the Undersecretary of Public Youth Policies will visit the different public spaces to send care messages with brochures that propose frequent hand washing, wearing a mask, ventilating the rooms and keeping a distance “.

The promoters of the municipality of Malvinas Argentinas who show and paste posters against the Covid.

“Falklands businesses -complete- also they will have posters in their windows. Currently, the appropriate protocols are in force in the premises: the entry of people who do not have a chinstrap is allowed, the number of individuals within each business must be reduced to a minimum, and alcohol gel must be available to their customers. “

The municipality is around 14,000 cases confirmed coronavirus since the pandemic started and is approaching 600 deaths. And although in recent days a decline has been recorded, they frame the campaign within the outbreak that has occurred since the end of the year throughout the country.

Look also

