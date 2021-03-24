The Government confirmed 8,300 new cases and another 123 deaths by coronavirus in Argentina. The figures were reported by the Ministry of Health, in the daily part published this Wednesday, based on data uploaded by the provinces in the last 24 hours.

More than a year after the start of the pandemic, Argentina remains among the 15 countries with the highest number of accumulated infections. The United States (with more than 30 million infected), Brazil (which surpassed 12 million on Monday) and India (11 million) are the most affected in absolute numbers.

After the escalation of cases, the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, announced that if the positives continue to increase, they will seek to reduce “the circulation of people by time slots”, although ruled out a new strict quarantine.

Sources of the sanitary portfolio clarified later that although the application of hourly limits is not ruled out -as happened in the summer after the rise in cases after the Holidays-, the measure is not yet being evaluated.

“Yesterday (for Tuesday, when there were more than 9 thousand infections) it must be evaluated in the context. A single day is not a trend. It is necessary to take the weekly average but the provinces with the highest population density have had an increase important of the cases, “he said.

More vaccines and problems

While the delay in the production of vaccines impacts globally and in Argentina the doses are received with droppers, it is expected that in the coming days the promised vaccines from the COVAX fund will begin to arrive. As they anticipated Clarion from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the first games will be available this weekend. The first game would be 218,000 doses and would arrive this Sunday.

This Wednesday, in addition, Mexico announced that in a month it will start distributing doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus to the Latin American countries that bought it, including Argentina. This was confirmed by Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, who assured that the first shipments will be made in the third week of April.

This vaccine is developed jointly with Argentina. In our country the active substance is made and in Mexico the packaging process is carried out.

According to the national vaccination plan, released by the Ministry of Health of the Nation, Argentina bought more than 22 million doses of this vaccine. The first 1,191,000 were due to arrive in March and another 4,635,500 in April. But due to delays in production, deliveries were postponed.

In the morning, meanwhile, the vaccination operation at the Monumental de Núñez stadium was altered due to the lack of dose. Health workers approached the club to receive the second Sinopharm vaccine, but found that it was missing and reported that they were never notified. From the City they recognized the “error” and assured that they expect another shipment from China.

