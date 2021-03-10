The Government reported this Wednesday 7,693 new cases Y another 107 deaths in the last 24 hours due to the coronavirus pandemic in Argentina.

The new report was known a week after a year had passed since the detection of the first contagion in the country.

Meanwhile, as part of the investigation into the cause of the “VIP vaccination” in the Ministry of Health, declared this Wednesday the intellectual and journalist Beatriz Sarlo. He assured that it was the wife of the Buenos Aires governor Axel Kicillof, Soledad Quereilhac, who offered to get vaccinated in advance against the coronavirus.

Sarlo testified before federal judge María Eugenia Capuchetti, who summoned her after she publicly told that she had been offered “from under the table” access to the Sputnik V, at the beginning of the vaccination plan.

“The offer was at the end of January through my Siglo XXI editor, Carlos Díaz. From what I understood, they were vaccinating to get photos that would persuade people,” he told prosecutor Eduardo Taiano and Judge Capuchetti.

Meanwhile, the vaccination plan continues with the aim of immunizing the population at risk, for the autumn.

According to data from the Public Vaccination Monitor, 1,774,438 doses have been applied so far – of almost 3 million that were distributed to the provinces and more than 4 million that arrived in the country – and almost 350 thousand people had received both doses.

After the queues, complaints and disorder on Tuesday in the vaccination of those over 80 in the City, this Wednesday the Buenos Aires Government increased the number of places, put chairs on the sidewalks for those who have to wait and expedited the procedures.

According to official data, 52,603 ​​people over 80 had been vaccinated in the City as of Tuesday. Most with Covishield. On the same day, a new stage began in the operation aimed at completing the immunization of the more than 150,000 +80 who live in the Federal Capital.

It is about 23,500 vaccines (most of it Sputnik V) that the Buenos Aires government proposed to apply before Friday at Luna Park, La Rural and the headquarters of the San Lorenzo club on Avenida La Plata.

After the disorganization of the beginning, this Tuesday the shifts were reallocated in five more venues. Thus, 1,464 vaccines are applied in La Rural, 1,320 in Luna Park, 896 in San Lorenzo, 288 in Boca, 504 in the Italian Club, in Ferro 360, in the Islamic Center 648 and in Oscoema 504.

DD