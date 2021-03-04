The Government confirmed this Thursday 7,432 new coronavirus infections in Argentina and another 191 deaths from the pandemic in the last 24 hours.

The data comes from the daily report prepared by the Ministry of Health, based on the data that the provinces upload to the national SISA system.

The report was known 24 hours after one year had passed since the detection of the first case of Covid-19 in the country.

In turn, it was known that a study – led by Conicet researchers and carried out under the coordination of the Ministry of Health of the Province of Buenos Aires – showed that people previously infected with coronavirus could not require the second dose of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.

The investigation, in which hundreds of volunteers who are part of the health personnel of the public subsector participated, determined that 100% of them developed specific antibodies against covid-19 after receiving the complete two-dose schedule of the Russian vaccine. But, in addition, it suggests reviewing the vaccination schedule for those individuals who became ill with coronavirus before receiving the first dose of Sputnik.

“The results of the study show that people previously exposed to the virus, who were shown to have antibodies before the start of vaccination, generate a rapid humoral immune response when receiving a dose of Sputnik vaccine, producing levels of antibodies similar or even higher than those produced by uninfected people who received two doses of the vaccine, “said Andrea Gamarnik, head of the Molecular Virology Laboratory of the Leloir Institute Foundation (FIL), senior researcher at Conicet and member of the team that carried out the study.

DD