While waiting for the arrival of more vaccines against Covid, the Ministry of Health of the Nation reported this Sunday other 4,245 new cases and 48 deaths by coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Argentina.

With these records, the country climbed to 2,025,798 infections since the beginning of the pandemic, of which 148,444 correspond to active cases and 1,827,118 are recovered patients.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths reaches 502,236.

The number of patients admitted to intensive care units for adults is 3,547. The occupation of ICU beds in the Nation reaches 54.6%, while in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires it rises to 59.9%.

The new report was published after Argentina received the fourth shipment of coronavirus vaccines from Russia this Friday afternoon.

In addition, in the last hours the landing of the first batch of immunizations from AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford was confirmed. It is about 580,000 doses that will be shipped from India. The Covishield vaccine, made by the Serum Institute, offers 76% protection after the first application.

News in development