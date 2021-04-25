After a week in which high numbers of infections and another record deaths from coronavirus were registered, this Sunday the Government confirmed 15,012 new cases of covid-19 in Argentina. In addition, other 170 fatal cases.

It arises from the daily part published this part by the Ministry of Health, based on the data uploaded by the provinces in the last 24 hours.

The new report is known at the end of a week in which the average number of daily cases had exceeded 25 thousand, if the data reported by the Government between Monday and Saturday are taken into account.

This marks a important jump regarding the numbers of the first wave, since in all of 2020 no day had reached 18,500 positives.

In recent weeks the occupancy level of the intensive care units in the AMBA has grown: Photo: Luciano Thieberger.

Between Thursday and Friday, two new national records of deaths were registered: 537 Y 557, respectively. Thus, the 515 reported in October 2020, the peak during the first outbreak of the pandemic, were exceeded.

With more than 2.8 million infected and after exceeding 61 thousand deaths, Argentina remains among the 15 most affected countries since the beginning of the global health crisis, taking into account the accumulated figures.

The occupation of beds and respirators has become a critical point in the handling of the second wave in recent weeks. This Sunday, the Deputy Minister of Health, Nicolás Kreplak, reported that it has been “tripled oxygen consumptionor in the last ten days “and spoke of a saturation in production.

“In other countries the production of oxygen was not enough. We are talking about preventing this, that the industry turns to the sanitary, but we also have to produce more oxygen. What used to be filled once a week, now is filled every two days. If you have a respirator, but you do not have oxygen, it is useless, “he said.

Within days of the DNU expiring and establishing new restrictions on circulation amid the rise in infections, Chief of Staff Santiago Cafiero said that new measures will be defined, but avoided giving details.

In addition, amid the tensions between the Nation and the City, he charged again against the Buenos Aires authorities. He said that he was surprised that Horacio Rodríguez Larreta defended the continuity of face-to-face classes, because “there is a concrete reality which is that if you need to get a bed in the city of Buenos Aires for 15 days you have a problem; that is testimonial, it is not statistics. “

This Sunday the first of three flights that will bring a million doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine will arrive in the country. In this first Aerolineas Argentinas plane, 384 thousand doses arrive.

Another flight of the flag carrier is scheduled to arrive in Ezeiza on Monday with 371,000 more doses.

The third plane involved in the so-called “Operation Beijing” belongs to the Lufthansa airline and is scheduled to arrive in Buenos Aires just on Wednesday.

In this way, the Government aspires to reach this week the total of 10 million vaccines against the coronavirus since the beginning of the operations.

According to data from the Public Vaccination Monitor, until this Sunday they were applied in the country 7,134,949 doses, most to people who received only one application.

