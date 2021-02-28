In a context of delays in the immunization process in Argentina and after the scandal over the VIP vaccinationThis Sunday afternoon the first of the two Aerolineas Argentinas planes that the Government sent on Saturday to bring more Sputnik V vaccines will arrive from Russia. Clarion, will be the largest shipment received so far of the Russian vaccine: 1.2 million doses.

Thus, the country will reach 4 million doses received since the start of the vaccination plan.

“The first Airlines flight from Moscow is on its way to our country and We estimate arrival in Ezeiza at 7:30 p.m.. As for the second, it is in the process of loading at the Sheremetyevo airport and as soon as it finishes we will be able to estimate its arrival time, “Pablo Ceriani, president of the flag airline, wrote on his Twitter account.

Official sources confirmed Clarion that between both flights they will bring about 1.2 million doses, although they did not specify how many will be of the first and second component. For now, the pilot Alejandro Chebar revealed that the first flight would bring “500 thousand doses”.

“We came two planes with three hours of difference between one and the other; I came in the second. The first plane, after waiting 12 hours above the plane at the airport, received the promised doses, which are approximately 500,000. They were loaded and already left, it is in flight, “said the pilot from Russia, in dialogue with Radio 10.

The first flight of @Aerolineas_AR From Moscow he is on his way to our country and we estimate his arrival in Ezeiza at 7:30 p.m. As for the second, it is in the process of loading at Sheremetyevo airport and as soon as it is finished we will be able to estimate its arrival time. – Pablo Ceriani (@ceriani_pablo) February 28, 2021

Regarding the second flight, for which he is responsible, Chebar pointed out that there were delays in the delivery and could return at dawn this Monday.

“The information we have is that the second shipment will arrive in a few hours, which I estimate will be few. I estimate that we will be arriving tonight (on Sunday) or early tomorrow (Monday),” he completed.

Sources of the flag carrier consulted by Clarion They reported that they have not yet confirmed the arrival time of this second plane.

This operation is the fifth carried out by the Government in Russia, after those carried out on 12 this month (400 thousand doses), on December 24 (300 thousand), on January 16 (300 thousand) and on January 28 ( 220 thousand).

Thus, adding the new shipment, Argentina will have received 2,420,000 doses of Sputnik V, just over 12% of the 20 million planned between January and February in the vaccination plan that the Government had released at the end of January.

Meanwhile, this Sunday morning a batch of 96,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine against the coronavirus arrived from Beijing, China, in addition to the 904,000 that arrived last Thursday.

Air France flight KL701 that left Beijing made a stopover at Amsterdam airport before arriving in Argentina. On this occasion, Air France KLM used a Boeing 777-300W, which has more space for cargo, to ensure the shipment of vaccines.

As announced by the Government, the arrival of the doses of Sinopharm will begin to immunize teaching personnel throughout the country.

In this way, if one takes into account that the 580,000 doses of the Covishield coronavirus vaccine, developed by India with technology from AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, Argentina reaches the 4 million doses received since the beginning of the vaccination plan.

DD