I.As part of the rapidly advancing corona vaccination campaign in the United States, the state of New York is further expanding the group of eligible persons for immunization. From Tuesday onwards, all citizens aged 30 and over can be vaccinated with one of the three available drugs, as Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday. A week later, all New Yorkers are already 16 and over, the current minimum age for the vaccine. In addition, people with specific pre-existing illnesses or certain professions, such as teachers, caretakers or restaurant staff, have been allowed to be vaccinated for some time.

In total, around 30 percent of the population in the state of just under 20 million people have already received at least one dose of vaccine. It looks similar across the country. The state – and in particular the metropolis of the same name within it – had become the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States last spring.

“The war against Covid-19 is far from over”

In addition, the majority of all American adults should be eligible for vaccination in three weeks. By April 19, 90 percent of adults should be eligible for a vaccination, President Joe Biden told the White House on Monday. People shouldn’t have to travel long distances to get the vaccination: For 90 percent, a vaccination site will be within five miles (eight kilometers) by the deadline. This should be made possible by injecting vaccines in almost 40,000 pharmacies in the country and building further mass vaccination centers from the ground up.

Despite the success of the vaccination, Biden warned: In view of the increasing number of infections, the population should not let up in efforts to contain the pandemic. “The war against Covid-19 is far from over,” said Biden. You are in a race for life and death.

Biden has significantly increased the pace of the vaccination campaign in the United States. According to the CDC health authority, 52.6 million have already been fully vaccinated. More than 95 million have had at least one vaccination. The United States has a population of around 330 million. In absolute numbers, the country is hardest hit by the pandemic worldwide: The number of deaths is approaching 550,000, more than 30 million infections with Sars-CoV-2 have been detected.