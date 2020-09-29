At 10 p.m. Monday, September 28 in Nice (Alpes-Maritimes), it is time to pack up the terraces for the bars: they have an obligation to lower the curtain. “I do not see why they close the bars when we meet the next day, at 8 am, at school. We are then twenty-five, even thirty, in a closed class”, annoys a young client. . “And in addition, we will meet to go out elsewhere, in even more restricted places”, supports her friend.

The measure is applied in 11 cities, including the capital. Sitting at a table on a terrace in Paris, a client admits that after 10 pm, barrier gestures are often less respected: “We are a little less careful, because of the state of intoxication. braces “.

If the bars must close at 10 p.m., this is not the case for restaurants which can remain open until 12:30 a.m. “I will tell people that if they want to consume, they must take a dish,” explains the manager of a bar-restaurant, who admits a part of “improvisation” in the face of these new sanitary measures.