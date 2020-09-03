This is no confirmation that a Covid-19 vaccine is ready, but it is a sign that the United States is approaching it. The Wall Street Journal reveals that a letter was sent on August 27 by the director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to the governors of the 50 US states. In this letter, he urges the governors to break down all barriers so that a possible vaccine against the coronavirus can be distributed on a large scale.

In this letter there is also a date. The CDC director wants the distribution to be fully operational by November 1, two days before the presidential election. The American leaders say they want to prioritize their citizens in the event of a vaccine. The Financial Times mentions that the drug agency has raised the possibility of issuing an emergency authorization for the vaccine, which means that the United States would bypass the third phase of testing.