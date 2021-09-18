Coronavirus Iltalehti: Husin Järvinen criticizes the government’s new interest rate strategy

The chief doctor thinks there is too little concrete in the plan.

Senior physician Asko Järvinen The Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) criticizes the government’s proposal for an updated corona strategy as confusing, says Evening paper. According to Järvinen, there is little concreteity in the strategy. The plan contains promises to open up society, but according to Järvinen, there is nothing practical about it.

“Perhaps this is a bit of a situation like this in the emperor’s new clothes. We have been waiting for that new, great promise to lift the restrictions, but no concrete advice was given, ”Järvinen tells Iltalehti.

According to the government’s decision, society will be opened and restrictions can be lifted when about 80 percent of those over 12 have received two vaccines. According to Järvinen, it is impossible to say whether 80 percent vaccine coverage is sufficient.

“No one can say whether 80 percent vaccine coverage is sufficient. It can be tricky to get higher numbers. If we stay low, it means that if all the unvaccinated were sick in the short term, we would be in trouble.”

Renovated the corona strategy aims to open up society, promote its openness and support the aftercare of the epidemic. The new plan seeks to combat the epidemic primarily through local and regional measures.

Järvinen has criticized the government’s strategy before. Mightily in an interview he criticized the strategy’s unclear division of labor between the government, the ministry of social affairs and health, and the regions.

“Practical steps were not taken and the experts’ recommendations and emergency calls were ignored,” Järvinen said in an interview with Yle.