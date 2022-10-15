Saturday, October 15, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Coronavirus | IL: According to Minister Krista Kiuru, the use of corona drugs should be increased

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 15, 2022
in World Europe
0

According to Kiuru, in general, Finland should prepare for a worsening of the corona situation during autumn and winter.

Family- and Minister of Basic Services Krista Kiuru (sd) says that the use of corona drugs should be increased in Finland. Kiuru commented on the matter to Iltalehten in the interview today.

According to Kiuru, medicines developed for the treatment of the disease caused by the corona virus would be available to approximately 15,000 patients in Finland. Despite this, only 750 drug courses have been given, says Kiuru.

According to Kiuru, in general, Finland should prepare for a worsening of the corona situation during autumn and winter.

#Coronavirus #Minister #Krista #Kiuru #corona #drugs #increased

See also  Market | A gloomy September for investors: the S&P 500 index fell almost as sharply as during the corona crisis
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

They rescue a boar trapped in an irrigation canal in Lorca

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.