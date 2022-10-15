Coronavirus | IL: According to Minister Krista Kiuru, the use of corona drugs should be increased

According to Kiuru, in general, Finland should prepare for a worsening of the corona situation during autumn and winter.

Family- and Minister of Basic Services Krista Kiuru (sd) says that the use of corona drugs should be increased in Finland. Kiuru commented on the matter to Iltalehten in the interview today.

According to Kiuru, medicines developed for the treatment of the disease caused by the corona virus would be available to approximately 15,000 patients in Finland. Despite this, only 750 drug courses have been given, says Kiuru.

According to Kiuru, in general, Finland should prepare for a worsening of the corona situation during autumn and winter.