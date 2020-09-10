Ibiza (Spain) has only been a shadow of itself since the start of the coronavirus crisis. Affected like the rest of the country, it is now deserted and this during the tourist season. When you ask Yakov Bonfill, a restaurateur, if he had ever seen an empty terrace like this, his answer is clear: “At this time of year, never!” In his establishment, three employees take turns instead of the usual six. “I held on as best I could. Sometimes I lost. In fact, I survived,” he says.

Another very worrying figure: unemployment. This jumped 144% in one year in Ibiza. There are now 9,000 inhabitants who no longer have a job. “My friends from the Canaries, Barcelona, ​​Valencia or Madrid, all had to leave. 90% of the people I know did not come,” says Tony Madoni, a disappointed seasonal. And the island’s clubs, capable of accommodating an average of 5,000 people, are no longer at the party since they are still closed. The managers have made up their minds because the safety and health of customers obviously take precedence above all.