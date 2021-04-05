Coronavirus “I was preceded by a gentleman who jumped flat-legged and rejoiced” – Vaccines tell of euphoria and hope of return when the long-awaited vaccine finally arrived

Although the restrictions on vaccinated in the same way also, the exit of concern and fear has had a dramatic impact many lives.

Vaccination getting it makes life easier and gives hope for a better future. This is what the coronavirus vaccinated people who responded to the HS survey said.

While the mood may improve, the limitations do not go away with life.

The majority of respondents say that the vaccine has not changed their daily routine, as the restrictions are still the same for everyone. Vaccines can also become ill and possibly spread the coronavirus.

The vaccine According to the respondents to the HS questionnaire, it clearly improves mood. About 180 responses were received to the HS survey, many of them from the Helsinki metropolitan area.

112 of the respondents said that getting the vaccine brought relief.

“Getting the vaccine refreshed my mind quite extraordinarily. Feeling happy and positive for a long time. I’m surprised how already doing so on the same day when I received a vaccination, it is lighter and more cheerful mood, “one responded to our survey said.

Although for most, everyday life did not change significantly with the vaccine, many reported small everyday reliefs: visiting a hairdresser, meeting children or grandchildren, or venturing into a larger grocery store.

One grandparent said he was happy to be able to look his children and grandchildren in the eyes again and hug. Many respondents rejoiced at the opportunity to hug a loved one.

Multi the at-risk group said they lived a very limited life, so even small reliefs can feel liberating. The survey was pleased with, for example, tram travel, nature and a doctor’s appointment.

Many spoke of the awakening of hope, which led them to make plans for the near future.

“Actually, you can’t even describe in words that feeling of relief. Affected mood, sleep and dreams of the future. I look forward to everyday life, when again I can meet people, visit museums, do yoga in a group, eat in a restaurant with friends. And hug loved ones! ”

Changes that seemed very small could also be very significant for those living with strict corona restrictions.

“I’ve taken a long-term dream and visited a hardware store. We have met the children after a long break. The dream is to get to play table tennis and golf. It is hoped that exercise facilities will be opened to those who have been vaccinated, ”said one respondent.

Many also said they rejoiced at the opportunity to meet again after a long divorce from their mother or father. Some respondents reported outright feelings of joy.

“When I got the vaccine and left the vaccination point, a gentleman my age walked in front of me, who when he got out jumped flat-legged with his hands up, laughed and rejoiced. I was able to identify with his feelings in that moment – finally a concrete step and a promise of better things. ”

In Helsinki resident Katri Uimonen has lived a very limited life for a long time. He hasn’t seen people indoors, not even his relatives. His cultural hobbies and water sports have also been a break.

“Perhaps I miss theater and concerts most of my hobbies.”

“ “It would be so nice to get to an Easter concert or May Day.”

However, getting vaccinated brought a little relief to everyday life. Uimonen has now been able to meet his loved ones and it has brought joy to life.

“I can see friends outdoors and the grandchildren I’ve seen one at a time, even indoors,” says Uimonen.

Although not all respondents rejoiced in the vaccination, many said the vaccine reduced concerns about the disease.

Several respondents reported that the anxiety experienced due to fear of death and illness was clearly alleviated after receiving the vaccination.

Several respondents reported suffering from irritability, insomnia, anxiety, and fear of serious illness or possible death of their own or a loved one.

“Every cough, chills or throat roughness no longer triggers a chain of thought as to whether this could be a crown and all that follows,” describes one respondent.

This is how another describes himself: “I survived the year healthy, now vaccinated. I could not be happier.”

Many felt it was “easier to breathe” after receiving the vaccine and felt how heavy the burden would have been. Many respondents said they belonged to a risk group either because of their age or health condition and feared a severe form of corona disease.

There were also a few respondents who said that Korona has not harassed them and that getting the vaccine has not changed anything. However, these respondents were clearly in the minority.

Espoo resident Mira Nurmiaho-Pouret has been relieved by vaccination.

Nurmiaho-Pouret is suspected of having contracted Korona in the past and was vaccinated precisely because of this suspicion.

The suspected coronary heart disease was severe and lasted a long time. It left Nurmiaho-Pouret’s lungs in poor shape and made him at risk. Due to the lack of data on the immunity of those with the virus, Nurmiaho-Pouret was vaccinated as soon as she received it.

“The lungs were really in poor condition, I still feel a little pain in those scarred areas. Over the course of the spring, the issue became more and more anxious, which is why I started actively questioning about vaccination. ”

As the mother of a family with children, Nurmiaho-Pouret has not been able to isolate herself at home, so getting vaccinated has not changed the daily routine very much.

“It gave hope and light that sometimes this is still over.”

Corona time caused some respondents to reflect on their own lives and values, according to the survey.

“I hope everyone would then think about the value of life and nature, uniqueness and lavish consumption and revelry would be permanently reduced, we would spend more time with our loved ones and appreciate domestic tourism,” one respondent ponders.

The Korona era has also made Mira Nurmiaho-Pouret see many things from a new perspective.

“It may not have even been understood before the pandemic how much it means, for example, to see friends in the city, have coffee, visit museums or eat in a restaurant. How much joy it brings to life, ”says Nurmiaho-Pouret.

“The kids are starting to ask if we’re already going to a museum they usually go to with less enthusiasm. I thought, Wau, the corona has been going on for quite some time now, even when the children are already asking for admission to the museum. ”

The Nurmiaho-Pouret family is already in dire need of relatives.

“We have quite a lot of families living close by and we usually have quite a lot together. It’s been wonderful to be apart and I wish we could be more relaxed together. ”

The family has already made plans for the future:

“We will leave for France as soon as we can, because my husband is French. We haven’t seen our relatives living there in a long time and we really miss there a lot. ”