The constant increase in Covid-19 cases in France, including 13,215 additional recorded in the last 24 hours, tends to fuel a climate of anxiety. Anxious people, sometimes hypochondriacs, multiply the tests without a prescription and increase the queues. In Paris, in an outdoor screening center, the mornings are normally reserved for priority cases, but anyone can come in the afternoon.

Thus, the laboratory assistants see men and women arriving without any symptoms. A man comes to be tested for the second time. “It’s a security, quite simply. It always anguishes, this disease which drags everywhere”, he testifies. Same concern on the side of an employee who is screened for the third time, because he participated in a party. For Charlotte Kayes, psychologist, these personalities that she receives at her office have “not at all trust in doctors”.

The JT

The other subjects of the news