The director general of the British health service welcomed on Wednesday this “additional weapon in the arsenal of the global fight against Covid-19”.

In the United Kingdom, hydrocortisone will be used by doctors to treat patients severely affected by Covid-19. According to a British study, this inexpensive steroid can reduce the risk of death of patients with severe forms of the disease by about 20%.

Anti-inflammatory widely used in the medical field, hydrocortisone increases “the chances of survival” but also “to speed up healing” of patients who present these severe forms, explained Thursday to AFP Thursday, September 3, Anthony Gordon, researcher from Imperial College London, at the head of the British team participating in this international study.

According to him, the “main utility” of this product will replace another steroid already recognized to be effective, dexamethasone, in order to overcome the “drug stock problem”, main difficulty during a global pandemic that affects “millions of patients”.

Researchers tested the effects of seven different steroids on 403 patients with severe forms of the virus. These tests conducted in 88 British hospitals have demonstrated the effectiveness of hydrocortisone, which would save around 1 in 12 patients. “For patients who were not treated with this steroid, around 40% of them died from a severe form of Covid-19”, explained Anthony Gordon. “In the group we gave this steroid, only 32% of them died.”

According to the researcher, this eight-point gap is equivalent to a reduction of “20% risk of mortality”.

UK Health Service Director-General Simon Stevens said in a statement on Wednesday “immediate steps to ensure that patients who may benefit from treatment with hydrocortisone” benefit, saluting this “additional weapon in the arsenal of the global fight against Covid-19”.