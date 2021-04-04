Coronavirus Hus’s Director of Diagnostics: The epidemic situation seems to have really improved, there has been no significant drop in test numbers at Easter

Corona tests have been done at about the same rate at Easter as on a regular weekend.

Health and the National Institute for Welfare (THL) said on Sunday that 302 new corona infections have been diagnosed in Finland. In Helsinki, 63 new infections were reported.

The numbers are small compared to infection rates a few weeks ago, for example. Has the epidemic situation really improved, or is it a statistical bias caused by Easter?

Director of Diagnostics, Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) Lasse Lehtonen assesses the disease situation appears to have genuinely improved. Thus, the relatively low infection rates do not appear to be due to people neglecting to attend corona tests at Easter.

“At least in the Hus area, both the number of infections and the proportion of positive tests have clearly decreased over the past week,” says Lehtonen.

Lehtonen according to the test numbers, there has been no greater dip in Easter than on a regular weekend. Before Easter, more than ten thousand tests were done every day, this weekend between 4,000 and 5,000.

“That’s how it’s been every weekend. I think the number of tests for the whole week may decrease a bit compared to the previous week, but we are at quite the same level. ”

Lehtonen believes that on the second day of Easter, Monday, the situation will change. On Monday, there has usually been a lot of testing after the weekend, which may not happen now. Still, the number of infections has actually decreased, according to the diagnostic director.

“Looking at this week, the decline is quite real, actually quite dramatic. Every day, the proportion of positives is lower than the previous day, ”says Lehtonen.

The number of coronary patients in hospital and viral deaths is also declining. According to Lehtonen, the total number of patients in Hus hospitals is well below 100.

“I have to knock on wood. Of course, we are now in a much worse situation than last September, for example. It would be worth coming down here too briskly, but now the direction is right. ”

Coronation situation has improved, according to Lehtonen, because restrictions have begun to bite. Approximately, the last resort in the toolkit, according to Lehtonen, has been the transition to distance learning, which he considers a “very significant” measure.

“It has probably been crucial and has contributed to a reduction in infections,” Lehtonen says.

He does not consider it impossible for the epidemic to follow the course of last spring. At that time, infection rates faded towards summer, and in summer, infection rates were very low. Seasonality plays a part in this.

“By behaving cleanly and following the restrictions, the situation was brought under control. Why not do it now? ”

If the infections continue to decline at such a rate, in a couple of three weeks, according to Lehtonen, the epidemic situation may be in the acceleration phase instead of the spread phase. In a month, the baseline may already be reached.

Does Lehtonen consider a favorable development likely?

“It’s quite possible. With these figures, the situation looks better than it has looked for a month. Yes, there seems to be some kind of third wave refraction here, ”says Lehtonen.