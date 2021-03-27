Coronavirus Hus’s chief physician to Yle: “Restrictive measures have not been enough to turn the number of infections into a clear decrease”

Asko Järvinen, chief physician of infectious diseases at Hus, said in Yle’s Ykkösaamu on Saturday that the infection rates are still too high in Uusimaa.

Infection rates are still too high in Uusimaa. There has been no desired decrease in infections.

This was stated by the Chief Physician of Infectious Diseases of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) Asko Järvinen In Yle’s Ykkösaamu on saturday. Järvinen said that he had been hopeful about the development of infection rates since the beginning of the week.

“[Nyt] it seems that awful lot down [tartuntamäärissä] it won’t come if we compare this to the week before, ”Järvinen said at Ykkösaamussa.

227 new coronavirus infections were reported in Helsinki on Saturday, and more than 80 in both Vantaa and Espoo. The incidence of coronavirus infections, ie the number of infections per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days, has been slightly declining in the Hus area in late March.

According to Järvinen, the infection rates are still too high, even though more stringent restrictive measures were introduced in Finland in March. For example, restaurants are closed and high school students in distance education.

“Even before the closures in March, the rising angle of infections started to fold in Uusimaa. Since then, we have come to this steady situation in terms of infection rates. However, now it seems that the restrictive measures have not been enough to reduce the number of infections.”

Bridge At present, the Finnish government plans not only to continue restrictions in some areas, but also to impose new, stricter restrictions on the Helsinki region and Turku. Plans include movement restrictions and a forced mask.

According to Järvinen, the experience of other countries shows that restrictions on movement work to control the epidemic.

On the other hand, according to Järvinen, the effectiveness of mask escape in controlling the entire epidemic is small.

“From the point of view of controlling the epidemic, the use of a mask is not very effective. Masks have been used quite well in Finland, but the amount of infection has not folded. Infections come from close contacts where masks are not used,” Järvinen pointed out.

According to Järvinen, it would be important to act in such a way that infections do not spread outside the family and close circle. However, he reminded that for an individual, a mask is protective. The face mask protects both the wearer and the people around him.

Järvinen nor did it reject the idea of ​​targeting vaccines regionally to where the disease situation is worst.

“Those who are most at risk of developing a serious coronavirus disease have now been vaccinated. After their vaccination, individuals are likely to be protected down by age group. But it may make sense for vaccines to be weighted regionally. Then the benefit could be greatest, ”Järvinen said.

However, Järvinen also estimates that if there are few vaccines available, a change in the vaccination schedule can have little effect on the spread of the virus in communities.