Coronavirus Hus’s chief diagnostic officer does not believe the street dust and allergy season will congest corona testing – “Yes, testing and sampling capacity is”

Lasse Lehtonen, Hus’s director of diagnostics, emphasizes that the corona test can be taken with a low threshold for even the smallest respiratory symptom.

Helsinki and Director of Diagnostics of Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) Lasse Lehtonen does not believe the street dust and allergy season will congest coronavirus testing.

“Yes, there is test and sampling capacity. On weekdays we can do 10,000 tests a day, on weekends the number is a bit lower. But at the moment, you can get the test time in about a couple of hours, ”says Lehtonen.

He estimates that spring allergy symptoms have played a minor role so far. Test numbers have been stable over the past three weeks.

“I’d rather say that there’s a lot of people applying for the test right now because there’s a lot of corona on the move and a lot of exposure.”

Turku university Norkko pollen information service according to the nut bush is already blooming in Uusimaa and the southwestern parts of the country. Air pollen levels in the area range from low to moderate.

Alder blooms have begun in the southwestern parts of the country. Long-distance transport has increased algal pollen levels in the western part of the country and mostly moderately elsewhere in the country.

According to the forecast of the Natural Resources Center, birch flowering, which will start at the turn of April – May, will become quite abundant or abundant in almost the entire country. Even before flowering begins, pollen may spread to the ground as a long distance.

As long as the allergy season will get underway in a couple of weeks, Lehtonen estimates that it will hardly increase the total number of tests performed, as at the same time possible tightening of restrictions would reduce exposures.

“Furthermore, I would guess that Easter reduces the number of people going to the test, as we saw at Christmas, there are fewer tests on holidays. That is not good, and it also makes it difficult to assess the trend in infections. ”

Lehtonen emphasizes that even the slightest respiratory symptom can be taken for a corona test.

“If there is some kind of irritant symptom that mimics a respiratory symptom, you can go for the test at a low threshold, even if it is ultimately an allergy symptom. The symptoms can be very difficult to distinguish. ”