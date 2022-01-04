Coronavirus Husin’s Asko Järvinen warns of shortage of medical staff: “The situation will probably only get worse”

According to Järvinen, a worrying message is now being heard from both the municipalities and the various units of the hospitals.

Helsinki and the Chief Physician of the Uusimaa Hospital District (HUS) Asko Järvinen is concerned about the shortage of medical staff due to the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

In practice, the situation in HUS hospitals is now that there are a large number of corona patients and, at the same time, a large number of staff absent due to both corona disease and exposure quarantine. In addition to this, the usual flu season is currently underway and staff are on Christmas break.

“The load on HUS hospitals is now heavy. For example, pre-arranged cuts have to be canceled and staff must be constantly transferred from their own positions to make up for absences, ”says Järvinen.

Järvinen is on a different line than HUS’s director of diagnostics Lasse Lehtonen and administrative administrator Marja Renholmwho said HS on Monday that the staffing situation is under control.

“At this time of year, the load on hospitals is usually heavy. Now the situation is that there is stagnation at all stages, when there are a lot of patients and at the same time there is a lack of factors everywhere, ”says Järvinen.

“The same message is now being heard from every place, from municipalities and from different units in hospitals. Patients who come to the emergency room have to wait for the hospital bed they need for more than a day, and hospitals do not have access to a nursing home or home care, for example. ”

The rapidly spreading omicron variant plays an essential role in the situation, as coronary heart disease or exposure to the virus means significantly longer quarantine periods and sick leave than the common flu.

“When you are normally away for three days due to the flu, there is talk of ten for the corona.”

Järvinen also does not believe that the staffing situation will improve after Epiphany week, when the holidaymakers return to work. On the contrary.

“I think the situation is getting worse because there are more and more infections all the time. At the moment, the situation is that there are as many infections a day as there were in the previous Corona waves a week. ”

