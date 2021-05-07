Coronavirus Husin Mäkijärvi: the decline in infections has slowed down, it is still important to follow the restrictions

It is not yet known whether May Day caused the peak May Day infections. “It will survive in the coming days,” says Mäkijärvi.

Coronary infections The amounts in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) have been declining for a long time. In the very last few days, the decline in infections has clearly slowed, said the chief medical officer Markku Mäkijärvi Husin at the coronavirus info on Friday.

Infections peaked around mid-March, with almost 3,000 worst infections per week in the Hus area. As spring progresses, infection rates have come down rapidly.

According to Mäkijärvi, the test numbers have still remained relatively high, which is a good thing. In recent days, 1.5 per cent of the samples have been positive, compared with about 4 per cent at its worst a few weeks ago.

The number of patients in both inpatient and intensive care units has also declined. Due to the corona epidemic, less than 50 people are being treated in Hus hospitals, of which 15 are in intensive care.

Although the epidemic situation has improved considerably, according to Mäkijärvi, the restrictions must be relaxed carefully so that the epidemic does not start to accelerate again. For example, it is not yet known whether May Day caused the peak May Day infections.

Infections currently focus on younger age groups who have not yet been vaccinated. Therefore, according to Mäkijärvi, restrictions are still important.

For example, according to Mäkijärvi, masks should be used for many more weeks. According to Mäkijärvi, the mask recommendations will be re-evaluated when a larger proportion of people have received two doses of the vaccine.

According to Mäkijärvi, the first step is to lift restrictions on children and young people and restrictions on outdoor activities. The restrictions on hobbies may change in the coming days, Mäkijärvi said.

Husin senior physician Asko Järvisen According to him, how it is possible to prevent new variants from entering Finland at the borders will be a significant issue for the spread of the epidemic.

According to Järvinen, the number of variants varies a lot worldwide, and Finland, for example, has more South African variants than other Nordic countries.

Järvinen says that Hus supports the introduction of a so-called green card within Europe. A green card is proof of a negative test result, a vaccine, or that you have a proven history of coronary heart disease within six months.

Hus has also developed its own Finentry information system to automate entry criteria and reduce staff at borders.

Evening News asked at a news conference if vacations can cause problems with vaccinations if people on vacation postpone their second vaccine.

According to Järvinen, the subject has received inquiries from Hus.

“The phenomenon is familiar. It would be good to try to give times so that a person is likely to come there. Of course, it is difficult when the number of vaccinations should be constant on a weekly basis, ”Järvinen said.

Järvinen reminds that it is very important to come to the reserved vaccination time and not to leave it unused.

“You get 5 to 7 doses from one ampoule, and if people don’t come, then the vaccines are wasted. At worst, the entire vaccination program may slow down. ”