Coronavirus Husin Lehtonen: Infections in the Hus area have been at their lowest since November, but the decline has slowed down

In Finland, 132 new corona infections were reported on Sunday, which is the lowest daily number of infections since the turn of the year.

In Finland 132 new coronavirus infections were reported on Sunday, according to the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL). The daily infection rate is lowest since the turn of the year.

Also, the incidence rate of the disease, ie the number of infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the last two weeks, is now lower than in months. The number has dropped below 60.

In the same readings, Finland last had a short time at the turn of the year and before that in November. Finland’s incidence rate is currently the lowest in the EU.

“It says that now here the protection measures have been taken seriously again. Testing and infection detection now work pretty well. And when the borders have been fairly closed, the situation has been brought under control, ”says the Director of Diagnostics of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus). Lasse Lehtonen.

However, Lehtonen points out that during the holidays, the number of tests typically falls, as a result of which infections are often reported less than usual.

The national daily test numbers for THL’s registers have not yet been updated. In the Hus area, about 4,500 people took the tests on Labor Day. The figure is quite typical for a Saturday, Lehtonen says.

Situation has also improved in the Hus area, where the number of weekly infections was at its current level most recently in early November. The incidence rate for the Hus area dropped to less than a hundred for the first time since last November.

The proportion of positive samples among those tested in the Hus area is 1.6–1.7 per cent, compared to more than 4 per cent just over a month ago.

“We are going downhill, which is of course positive. But undeniably, there is always the risk that if you start to loosen up, the infections will start to grow again, as has happened elsewhere, ”says Lehtonen.

Lehtonen according to a couple of days of infection rates, it makes more sense to look at the whole, such as how fast the infection rates are falling.

“It seems that even on May Day, infection rates in the Hus area have fallen, but at a slower pace than in the previous couple of weeks.”

According to Lehtonen, this can be explained by the fact that in recent weeks many restrictive measures have been lifted in the Hus area. After Easter, contact teaching in schools began to increase and a couple of weeks ago, restaurant restrictions were relaxed.

According to Lehtonen, the government’s plan to lift the interest rate restrictions left it unclear on the basis of which limit values ​​the restrictions will be lifted.

“This is a constant balance with different constraints and the infection situation. When schools start the summer holidays at the turn of the month, there is one less source of infection after that. On the other hand, if tourism is opened up, new infections can become there. ”

May Day there were fewer partygoers in Helsinki’s parks than usual, but clearly more than last year’s exceptional holiday.

According to Lehtonen, the possible consequences of May Day in infection rates will be seen in just over a week.

“Yes, I believe that the tremor will be overcome, even if a small spike comes to the infections. At the moment, the infections can be traced so well that it will hardly become a terrible increase. Of course, you have to be careful and you still have to follow the security measures. ”

