Coronavirus | Husin Asko Järvinen: “The term political fogging could be used for the preliminary test of those coming from China”

Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru (sd) advocates the precautionary principle, which would mean requiring preliminary tests from travelers coming from China.

Minister Krista Kiurun the preliminary tests run for passengers arriving in Finland from China are given by Husi’s chief infectious disease doctor Asko from Järvis and from the leading expert of the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL). From Jari Jalava knockout.

On Thursday, the corona minister’s working group presented passengers with preliminary tests for the coronaviruswhich are made no more than 48 hours before the trip. EU countries recommended last Wednesday, member states to demand from passengers arriving in EU countries from China.

“Political pressures are more influential here than medical facts. Politicians feel that there is a threat, so there is a reason to act. They fear that if no action has been taken, it will turn out to be towels afterwards”, says Järvinen.

“The term political fogging could be used for the preliminary test of those coming from China,” says Järvinen.

According to the ministry, the goal is to reduce the possibility that the corona infection rates would start to grow rapidly and the pressure on the overburdened hospitals would increase.

Asko Järvinen justifies why preliminary tests do not work as a preventive measure.

“Those who gave a positive test before the trip are not very likely to be infected, because the current virus strains are contagious so quickly. Probable carriers are those who get infected just before the trip or on the plane. The preliminary test hasn’t had time to find them,” says Järvinen.

According to him, pre-testing is not worth doing, because during the pandemic years, all variants of the coronavirus have spread to Finland despite much tougher control measures.

According to Järvinen, it can be seen that measures have been implemented first in the EU by member countries such as Italy and Spain, which in the early stages of the pandemic suffered from severe corona waves, when the political pressure for measures is strong.

“As far as border testing is concerned, the situation is completely different from 2020 or 2021. Now vaccinations can prevent a difficult disease, and the majority of the population has acquired immunity by contracting the corona,” says Järvinen.

Health and the welfare institution’s leading expert Jari Jalavan according to the importance of control measures depends on how many infections are coming to a certain area compared to how many infections there already are in that area.

“If there are already many infections in the area, as in Finland, the importance of new infections is small,” says Jalava.

The European Disease Agency has estimated that the impact of travelers from China on the disease situation in Europe is small.

Like Asko Järvinen, Jalava reminds us that no single prevention measure is perfect.

“This is a clear experience from the pandemic years. All virus variants have spread to all countries, even though many other measures have been put in place,” says Jalava.

Instead of pre-testing, THL’s Jalava emphasizes vaccinations in the fight against the spread of corona infections, because they still prevent the severe form of the corona very well.

“It has gone unnoticed that the EU Commission recommends that member countries should continue to intensify vaccinations, especially for risk groups,” he says.

According to Jalava, there is a significant number of people belonging to risk groups and the elderly in Finland who have not taken all the recommended booster vaccines against the corona.

“When the pandemic has progressed this far, available effective vaccines are the most important means of prevention,” says Jalava.

Now There are approximately 47 corona patients in Husi’s hospitals, of which two are in intensive care. During the fall, the number of corona patients in the Husi area has varied between 60 and 80, so the number of patients has decreased in recent days.

According to Asko Järvinen, at most a third of corona-positive patients have the corona as the main reason for hospitalization. A large part also has some other disease or cause.

The corona situation in winter and spring is greatly influenced by how many infections are increased in the United States by the now spreading coronavirus XBB.1.5. -variant.

“US experts now say that vaccines still seem to protect against a very serious form of the disease,” says THL’s Jari Jalava.