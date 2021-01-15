Coronavirus Hus worried about virus: One person suspected of causing up to 28 human infection

According to new data published on Friday, 64 new cases of a new, rapid form of coronavirus have already been found in Finland. Its rapid pace of spread worries Hus’s leadership.

About Half of the new variants of the coronavirus confirmed in Finland have been detected in the Helsinki and Uusimaa (Hus) hospital districts. According to the latest information published by the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) on Friday, 64 cases of a new virus variant had been found in Finland.

There is no complete certainty about the proportion estimated by Hus, as the conversion will not be confirmed until two weeks after testing. Hus has now made extensive efforts to identify new virus variants.

Husin assistant chief physician Eeva Ruotsalainen as well as the Chief Medical Officer Markku Mäkijärvi at a press conference on Friday afternoon, expressed concern about the rapid spread of the new virus variant.

In the UK, as many as 60% of new coronavirus infections are caused by the variant. Hus had Wednesday’s infection figures at the press conference. According to THL’s Friday figures, only two of Finland’s 64 variant infections were detected in South Africa, and the remaining 62 virus variants were first detected in Britain.

According to the additional information provided by THL to HS, information on the regional distribution is not yet available.

According to the Swede, the new virus variant has already progressed in two weeks in three stages of the infectious chain.

“Now we don’t know yet how this will spread in Finland,” the Swede said.

In Uusimaa with these prospects, people will not be vaccinated, above all in Finland. The option of being the first to vaccinate the inhabitants of the Hus area, the densest coronavirus spread area, has already come up for discussion. To date, approximately 17,000 vaccines have been administered in the Hus area.

“There are grounds for this, but the current treatment order is correct and justified,” Mäkijärvi said.

Finland has chosen the order in which health care professionals have been vaccinated first. In Helsinki, for example, vaccinations have already been extended to the staff of care institutions and home care, as well as to the residents of care homes. Those at risk will be vaccinated next, with the working-age population last.

Vaccination of the elderly, ie those over the age of 70, has not yet progressed in Helsinki either. According to Mäkijärvi, mass vaccinations for the entire population could be achieved in March.

It would also require the introduction of Astra Zeneca vaccines. The first vaccines, Pfizer and Biontech, as well as Moderna, do not yet allow mass vaccinations.

“The pace is significantly affected by the availability of vaccines, which may weaken if there are supply difficulties,” Mäkijärvi said.

In Uusimaa a common vaccination appointment system has been introduced this week. Initially, it has been used by social and health professionals. By the end of January, online appointments are to be extended to appointments for the entire population. In addition, a telephone reservation will be used.

Tracing of a new coronavirus variant begins with a preliminary test result. To date, 95% of cases have been related to foreign tourism. 5% of infections are such that the impact of tourism could not be attributed to them.

According to the Swede, there have been chains of infection in Finland, where one of the people with the British variant of the virus has caused the chain of infection of up to 28 people.

“We have had one such youth chain, one private event chain and one workplace chain where several people have fallen ill in a few weeks.”

The Swede has little to provide more detailed information about the chains. He agrees to open up that the “youth chain” is a case where the virus that first spreads in youth encounters has spread to other young people, and then, among other things, from one young person to his or her family member and friend and thereby to another family. There have been a total of 28 further infections.

If the source of the infection is known, the coronavirus is most commonly obtained from members of the same family or other close associates. However, the source of infection is not known in more than half of the cases.

“THL has updated the instructions related to testing and quarantine for those coming to Finland from abroad. There are known cases that voluntary quarantine has not materialized. While the majority of 95% of the infections associated with Finnish viral virus cases are related to foreign tourism, it is essential to pay attention to border testing. ”

Where from then you can know if you have a modified coronavirus? According to current knowledge, it is not possible to know from the symptoms.

“The symptom is similar to that of a‘ wild virus ’. It does not cause a more serious disease, but only spreads faster and more widely, and thus burdens the carrying capacity of healthcare, ”says Ruotsalainen.

He emphasizes that the current virus does not, according to current knowledge, cause a more serious disease than the original form of the virus he calls the “wild virus”.

“Both the‘ wild virus ’and the new virus variant are affected by the same means: face masks, the use of a hand glove, keeping a distance and a lack of social contact. It is important that regional restrictive and recommended measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus are complied with. “

Correction 15.1. at 5:38 pm: The story used to erroneously read that one person had infected 28 people. However, it was an infection chain that took place in three stages. The story was completed on 15.1. at 6.29 pm with more detailed information about the “youth chain” and new Swedish quotes.