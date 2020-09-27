Coronavirus Hus was involved in a study that found out why the coronavirus is so dangerous to some – a doctor sees the results as a breakthrough

Likely perhaps as early as six months after hospital intensive care units may be available coronavirus disease caused by routine treatment that is effective against a large percentage of patients.

This is the assessment of the department chief physician Mikko Seppänen From the Rare Diseases Unit of the new Children’s Hospital.

Seppänen has been involved in a large international research group that has just been published two parallel studies in the prestigious journal Science. The studies looked at the reasons why covid-19 disease is particularly dangerous for some. Approximately 1,700 patients and controls were included in the international collaborative studies. Together, they explain nearly 14 percent of patients ’reasons for developing a serious illness.

Mikko Seppänen.­

“We now hope we found the first magic bulletin. The question is, will it happen? ” Seppänen says.

Covid-19 disease defense against it is exceptionally dependent on the human interferon response.

The interferon system is a system in every cell that warns of a threat, or virus. The system evokes a response from the body’s defense system.

The antibody to interferon is again a disease that attacks the body’s own defense system, called interferons.

The study found that 10.5% of severely ill people had antibodies to interferon before they became ill. More than 95 percent of them were men.

“ “Now we’re finally starting to see more than just black.”

The prevalence of antibodies against one’s own defense system also increased with age. This would explain why men and the elderly in particular are prone to become seriously ill.

Seppänen use defense system terms to describe the current fight against covid-19 disease:

“Pharmaceutical companies now also know, after reading the studies, which horse they’re going to invest in and what is the most likely branch of defense and weapon that will be effective against this virus.”

Some treatments currently being studied, such as recovered plasma, may even prove dangerous. For example In the United States, blood plasma is allowed in the treatment of coronavirus patients.

“Whenever we are attacked by an enemy, we must feel its strengths and weaknesses,” says Seppänen.

Now published studies revealed the strength of the coronavirus. According to Seppänen, the coronavirus has a particularly effective and good ability to dodge the body’s first-line defense.

“It’s disguised better than others, and it appears first and foremost in that part of the population that has a hereditary or inherited reason precisely for this particular branch of defense to cough.”

In practice, this means that enhancing just the right part of the human defense system, immunity, is more likely to produce results.

“We have more interferons made by pharmaceutical companies, and now then the question is which one it is.”

So now it is known that there are both hereditary and acquired traits of coronavirus. According to Seppänen’s estimate, the proportion of hereditary causes will increase as more genetic research is done. Only the easiest 13 genes out of about 300 have now been studied.

“There is a lot to explore, but it is important to know that we have hope. We have probable lines on how we will handle it, ”says Seppänen.

“For scientists and drug developers, this is important because now we’re finally starting to see more than just black, now it’s starting to show shades of gray. Shades of gray tell us more about who is at high risk and who is at low risk. ”

Seppänen says the research findings were so significant that they had to be reported at this stage. Studies guide treatment and the direction of treatment research.

According to Seppänen, in both studies, the statistical probability that the findings would be coincidences is less than one in a million. The possibility that both research results would be coincidental is one in a trillion, or a million in a million.

“This is not a coincidence.”