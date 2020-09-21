Upgrade
Coronavirus Hus to increase its analysis capacity to 22,000 tests per day, enters into a EUR 100 million agreement with Synlab

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
September 21, 2020
in World
0

According to Hus, the acquisition was made without a tender, as there is an urgent need to increase testing capacity for passenger traffic.

Helsinki and the Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) will increase its corona testing capacity for passenger traffic. A national coronavirus strategy requires large-scale testing of cross-border traffic.

At its meeting on Monday, Hus’ board decided to lease the facilities and equipment required to increase capacity from a private laboratory company, Synlab.

The lease agreement with Synlab is made as a direct purchase without a tender. Hus justifies direct procurement in a hurry. Earlier in September, the Government made a decision in principle that corona testing of passenger traffic at the national borders should begin as soon as possible.

“The unpredictable extreme urgency that justifies direct procurement is due to a combination of the schedule set by the Government and the constraints of the procurement environment,” Husin said in a statement.

Husin The total value of the ten – month lease agreement between Synlab and Synlab is approximately EUR 100 million. According to Hus, the acquisition is necessary to implement the national coronavirus strategy. Many key border crossing points are located in the Uusimaa region, ie in Hus’ area of ​​responsibility.

The Board has promised that the costs of increasing testing capacity and analytics activities will be reimbursed to Hus up to a maximum of EUR 200 million.

With the acquisition, the number of samples to be analyzed per day will increase in Hus by 14,000 tests. The goal is to analyze 22,000 tests per day by the end of October, bringing the nationwide testing capacity to more than 30,000 tests per day.

In August, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health set a national target for coronavirus testing of 20,000 tests per day.

.

Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

