Coronavirus Hus: The epidemic now seems to have folded, but that’s not enough – Chief Medical Officer supports travel restrictions to prevent appointments

If movement restrictions are introduced in the Helsinki and Uusimaa hospital districts, Chief Medical Officer Markku Mäkijärvi would restrict movement to necessary trade and pharmacy visits.

In coronary infections is now a turning point in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus). In recent days, the incidence of infections has not completely started to decline but growth has stalled. The same has happened to the number of coronary infections in the Hus area, says Hus’s chief physician Markku Mäkijärvi.

Incidence refers to the number of infections in 14 days per one hundred thousand inhabitants.

Thus, it appears that the two-week-long confinement and exceptional conditions have been bitten by the rapidly growing number of infections in Hus.

According to Mäkijärvi, there were about 3,050 infections in the area in week 10, ie in the first week of the confinement. According to him, the corresponding figure was 2,988 last week.

Are so the exceptional circumstances have now been sufficiently effective in the Hus area? Is there a need for restrictions on movement currently under negotiation in the Finnish government?

“Probably due to the confinement, the spread of the corona epidemic has been stopped,” says Mäkijärvi.

“But now we’re just talking about a few days of data.”

Let’s take more figures. On Monday, the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) reported 430 new coronavirus infections in Finland as a whole. Of these, 151 were diagnosed in Helsinki, 56 in Espoo and 43 in Vantaa.

“The growth of the epidemic seems to have stopped, but is this the direction we are going to take? My guess is that if the restrictive measures remain current, we will start a slow decline, ”says Mäkijärvi.

Healthcare from the point of view, a slight fall is not enough. Mäkijärvi says that the art of infections is not yet reflected in the number of coronary patients admitted to Hus hospitals and intensive care.

Over the weekend, ten new patients were admitted to hospital in the Hus area. There are now 107 coronary patients in hospitals in the area, 24 of whom were in intensive care on Monday morning. The number of patients admitted to hospital is now too large from Mäkijärvi and places an excessive burden on healthcare.

He also wants people to understand that one intensive care unit costs about 3,500 euros a day. And that when a coronary patient takes an intensive care unit for 10 to 12 days, five to six heart surgery patients cannot get to that place. Surgery must therefore be canceled or otherwise treated.

“It is not yet possible to say that the epidemic has turned for the better in terms of healthcare,” says Mäkijärvi.

Mille level in the Hus region should reach the number of infections in order to restrictions on movement now pending wouldn’t need? The government is currently negotiating severe restrictions on fundamental rights.

With mobility restrictions, the government could influence the amount of contact people make in their spare time. So, in this perspective, it is not a question of banning outdoor activities, but specifically of reducing meetings.

A general mask compulsion could also be possible. Distance learning for schoolchildren of different ages is being negotiated. The closure of the restaurants would continue for another three weeks after this week.

Restrictions on movement and the obligation to mask would be enacted in a separate law approved by Parliament.

“I am not a supporter of the curfew,” says Mäkijärvi.

But now, according to him, a choice must be made. Do you want the epidemic to be controlled quickly or slowly? If the answer is a quick tame, according to Mäkijärvi, more restrictive measures are needed now.

“If, on the other hand, the closure operations are now continued in several three-week periods, it will be really hard mentally,” says Mäkijärvi.

Because Mäkijärvi says that he supports restrictions on movement in the Hus area that really reduce people’s encounters.

So restrictions on not meeting people outside the same economy. It is also essential for him to understand that coronary vaccinations in the current situation are not yet helping to reverse the epidemic, as the disease is now spreading to younger age groups and those being vaccinated have been elderly and at-risk.

“If restrictions on movement are introduced, I am in favor of dealing only with the necessary trade and pharmacy matters.”