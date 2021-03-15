Coronavirus Hus online services still disrupted: thousands of people could not identify themselves with coroner vaccinations and testing appointments

The cause of the fault is being determined, says the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District.

Helsinki and a digital malfunction has started in the digital services of the Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) that started on Monday morning. The fault is caused by a technical problem in the authentication service.

Due to the fault, some residents and professionals of Uusimaa municipalities will not be able to identify themselves with, among other things, appointments for coronary vaccinations and testing, says Hus on their website.

Hus spoke about the problems Monday morning before nine o’clock. Husin’s ICT Production Director Risto Laakkonen after one o’clock, HS estimated that the services would operate normally by 3 pm, but the repairs were still ongoing after 3 pm. Some of the services were operational by noon.

Vian the reason is still to be determined. Laakkonen considers it possible that the malfunction is due to the large number of visitors in the morning. The reason for this may be that Espoo opened an appointment for a new age group today.

“In the morning, there were visitors at such a fast pace. But with certainty, the reason cannot yet be said. I can say that no cyber disturbance has been detected here. ”

Exact information on how many today have not been able to set aside time for vaccination, Laakkonen does not have.

“It can be a very large amount. According to the current estimate, at least 2,000 people have not been able to book time, but the number is probably even higher, ”said Laakkonen.