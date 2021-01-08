Coronavirus Hus is preparing a system that would automatically send test takers a certificate of a negative corona test result

Many countries now require immigrants to provide proof of a fresh, negative corona test result. In the Helsinki metropolitan area, hundreds of certificates have been requested from public health care in recent days, says Lasse Lehtonen, Hus’s director of diagnostics.

8.1. 19:57

Multi A European country requires the importer to provide proof of a recent negative corona test result. The procedure seeks to combat the spread of new virus variants and to shift the test burden to passengers’ countries of origin. There has been uncertainty among passengers as to where the test result can be obtained and what kind of certificate the country of destination is valid for.

Last week Yle said that on Finnair’s flight from Helsinki-Vantaa Airport to Amsterdam, more than ten passengers were turned down on New Year’s Day whose documents on the negative corona test result were insufficient.

The Dutch authorities require a test certificate in English, German, French, Spanish or Dutch.

A certificate in Finnish or, for example, a text message about a negative result is therefore not valid.

Mari Kanerva Finnair’s communications inform by e-mail that the documents required for entry, in which the certificate of the corona test result is calculated, are usually checked at the latest in the country of departure when boarding the aircraft.

“During the second half of this year, there have been a few cases on a daily basis where a customer has not been able to board a flight due to missing documents. That Amsterdam flight has therefore been quite exceptional in that respect. ‘

The Netherlands added a corona test certificate to its entry requirements just before the turn of the year. In Kanerva’s view, other airlines’ Amsterdam flights also had similar problems with the test documents at the turn of the year, as the requirement was fresh.

Helsinki and the Director of Diagnostics of the Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) Lasse Lehtonen considers that, in the course of the spring, requirements for test results as an entry criterion may become more widespread worldwide. So far, the testing and quarantine practices required by different countries for immigrants are varied.

“I would assume that such a recommendation could emerge from the European Office of Communicable Diseases. My own assumption is that it would be either 1 or 2 pcr tests, when there is no certainty about the ability of the so-called rapid tests to detect new virus variants. ”

Which countries require a certificate from the newcomer?

Netherlands is not the only country to have recently started requiring passengers to provide proof of a negative corona test result. Of the European countries, at least Norway, Belarus, Slovakia, Greece, Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy, Spain and Belgium require passengers arriving from Finland to provide proof of a recent test result.

The requirements of different countries are changing rapidly. International Airline Interest Group Date update its website with a list of entry requirements for different countries.

Up-to-date information and descriptions of acceptable test types can probably be found on the website of the authorities of the target country.

What kind of test is accepted?

Practices vary by country. Some only validate the result of the pcr test commonly used in Finland, where the sample is typically taken from the nasopharynx. In some countries, on the other hand, an antigen test that loses accuracy but is faster or a test that recognizes certain coronavirus antibodies is also valid for the pcr test.

Many countries have stated that the test may be taken no more than 72 hours before entering the country, but Italy, for example, only accepts tests that are no more than 48 hours old.

Despite the tests, many countries may require an immigrant to retake the test upon arrival in the country. Typically, passengers are assigned or instructed in quarantine of varying lengths in addition to tests, depending on the country.

Where can I get a test certificate?

Basically health centers direct those who apply for the test for a trip abroad, says Lehtonen. The need for a certificate related to travel abroad is not considered to be a medical reason for using public health services.

“But this is a line drawn in the water, and it is up to the patient’s conscience to state the reason for going to the test. If the trip is related to work and the person does not have access to occupational health care, the public is entitled to receive these certificates in exactly the same way as various medical certificates, ”says Lehtonen.

Currently, minor symptoms are sufficient to meet the Public Health Testing Criteria.

“If you have taken the test on the public side, you are in principle entitled to obtain a certificate for the test.”

Lehtonen says that he has heard from the chief doctors of the municipal health centers in the Hus area that the demand for test certificates in public health care has increased in recent days. According to Lehtonen, the number of people applying for certificates in the Hus area alone is in the hundreds.

How Much does a Test Certificate in Private Cost?

Private Medical centers, such as Terveystalo, Mehiläinen, Aava and Pihlajalinna, also carry out corona tests and, if necessary, draw up certificates.

At the turn of the year, the amount of Kela compensation for the corona test taken in private healthcare was increased. If an asymptomatic person applies for a test for travel, he or she is not entitled to Kela compensation.

Some private clinics require a referral from a doctor or nurse to access the test. In addition to the test, private medical practices may charge for a certificate. Typically, the price for a privately acquired corona test with certificates and other costs is around € 250-350.

In addition to the corona test certificate, private medical centers offer the possibility of a so-called fit to fly certificate. It is a certificate already in place before a coronavirus pandemic, in which a doctor takes a separate position on a passenger’s travel safety if, for example, he or she is pregnant or has certain illnesses that the airline considers to be a risk during the flight.

It is important to check with the authorities of the country of destination whether a mere certificate of a negative test result is sufficient for travel or whether a separate doctor’s statement is required for entry. In addition, you should check with the doctor’s office that the content of the certificate obtained there meets the requirements of the destination country.

Why is getting a certificate so complicated?

Lehtonen says a system is being prepared in the Husin area to automate the production of test certificates.

“As far as the schedule of the system is concerned, I think we are talking about weeks rather than months. I hope to be ready in January. The idea would be to send the certificate to those who took the test automatically, either by e-mail or so that the phone can read it. ”

The doctor’s signature required for the certificates could possibly be handled digitally in the future.

The development of the system has been hampered by the fragmented requirements of the different countries regarding the content of the certificate and the identification methods of those taking the tests.