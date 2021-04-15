Coronavirus Hus closed the cardiology ward and heart station hall due to insufficient staff

The pandemic has led to a shortage of resources. Urgent treatment slows down somewhat.

15.4. 14:09

Helsinki and the Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) has closed a 15-bed cardiology ward and one heart station hall. He told me about it earlier Yle.

Chief Cardiologist Jyri Lommi tells HS that the closure is due to a shortage of resources, which in turn is largely due to the load caused by the Corona Time. Healthcare personnel are needed for vaccinations and testing, among other things.

The closure lasts for a week. Lommi says the closure slows down some unhurried but not urgent care.

The shortage of resources is also due to staff vacations, among other things. During the Corona period, vacations have accumulated. They also have to keep in mind that the staff can handle it, Lommi says.

During the pandemic, quarantines of staff and family members have also caused absences.