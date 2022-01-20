Coronavirus Hus CEO pledges more money for next pandemic: “Proper preparations for the current situation should have been made before spring 2020”

In Finland, the coronavirus was received by the health care system, where there are few hospitals and intensive care units in Europe. Husin vt. CEO Markku Mäkijärvi is spending more money on welfare areas to prepare for the next pandemic.

Finland continue to impose corona restrictions to safeguard the carrying capacity of health care. The situation is different in Denmark, for example, where the lifting of corona restrictions has already begun, although the number of corona patients in hospital is at the same level as in Finland.

Denmark has an advantage over Finland in lifting interest rate restrictions: the country’s healthcare capacity was already better than in Finland before the pandemic.

Many Western European countries responded to the pandemic with a better resourced health care system than Finland, researchers estimatelast week in an HS interview.

Read more: Finland’s nursing capacity threatens to be exceeded with smaller numbers of patients than in many other countries – and there are no hospital beds or facilities as a bottleneck

Husin vt. CEO Markku Mäkijärvi

It’s revenge now. Acting Actors of Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) the CEO Markku Mäkijärven according to which health care capacity cannot be increased in the midst of a protracted crisis. Adding resources elsewhere is out of place elsewhere.

“The right preparations for the current situation should have been made before spring 2020. It was not done.”

The National Pandemic Preparedness Plan was last updated in 2012. The next update will be completed next summer.

“If with plans it would have been decided to raise health care capacity to the level of the other Nordic countries, Our impact resistance in March 2020 would have been quite different, ”says Mäkijärvi.

“Now the blow was sustained by evacuating hospitals from other patients.”

In Finland, the per capita expenditure on health care is the lowest in the Nordic countries. There are few intensive care units in relation to the population. Hus will increase the number of intensive care units in its hospitals by about 15 per cent from the current 100 when the new Bridge Hospital opens in early 2023.

Investigator Liina-Kaisa Tynkkynen has previously estimated for HS that outpatient care and intensification have halved the number of hospital beds in recent decades.

Medical Adviser of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health Sirkku Pikkujämsän according to him, the reduction in the number of places is not so much due to economic efficiency but to the development of medicine.

“Treatment practices have evolved. The traditional model, which has been in hospitals for a long time, is no longer relevant, ”says Pikkujämsä.

“Of course, the most cost-effective model has also been sought. If there has been no need for hospital treatment, places have been reduced. ”

Of course, the ministry also sees problems in the system, Pikkujämsä adds. Waiting times for access to treatment are long, especially in primary care.

The current model is not built for protracted crises. When the care of coronary patients is arranged at the expense of the care of other patients, care debt arises.

“The debt rises in interest rates. As the patient’s treatment is prolonged, it can become more difficult,” says Pikkujämsä.

According to Mäkijärvi, the corona pandemic will burden health care for years to come.

“Maintenance debt requires additional resources and cannot be managed with normal budgets. In addition, pandemic and other crisis preparedness in the future will require additional resources. ”

“From this pandemic, we can learn that preparedness and preparedness must be done in the so-called time of peace. And it costs money, ”he says.

Preparedness future crises have already begun, says Pikkujämsä. As one example of this, he cites the Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiurun (sd), which last week presented its proposals to ensure the adequacy of social and health care staff.

Read more: More training and investment in well-being at work would help the team ease the shortage of nursing staff

“Staffing is a critical part of preparedness. We need to decide how to keep staff in the industry and maintain their skills in different positions so that the quality or quantity of healthcare does not collapse when there are different crises, ”says Pikkujämsä.

Sote reform is also being prepared for crises. The law stipulates preparedness and preparedness obligations for welfare areas. Contingency centers will be set up in the co-operation areas to facilitate the flow of information and planning between the regions and the national level, and to prepare for the need for protective equipment, for example.

According to Husin Mäkijärvi, the funding allocated to welfare areas in the social reform is not enough to repair the traces of the current pandemic or to prepare for future pandemics.

“We are talking about EUR 3-4 billion here. In my view, it would require an additional 20% additional resources for the various levels of health care, so that we do not have to be so strict when the next crisis strikes.”Says Mäkijärvi.

Coronavirus the need for inpatient hospital care is estimated to peak in February. Hus is prepared for the peak of the load in a familiar way: when the need arises, patient places are freed for coronary patients by pinching the care of other patients.

So far, the growth in the number of coronary patients in Hus hospitals has leveled off. It is still premature to say whether the stop is permanent.

Read more: This is how THL assesses the development of the own wave for the Ministerial Group: The need for medical care is greatest in February

In Hus, an escalation plan has been prepared for the treatment of coronary patients. When the number of patients exceeds a certain limit, the plan moves to the next level, where dozens of additional patient places are freed up for coronary patients. Now Hus is at level two of the four-tier plan.

“There are plans to free up more than a hundred patient beds, but it’s happening at the expense of care for other patients. Similarly, staff are out of care for other patients, ”Says Mäkijärvi.

Pikkujämsä describes the way hospital districts handle the coronary crisis in an innovative way.

“After all, employers have many opportunities to reward or motivate employees to work. Efforts have been made to use various invitations, alerts, and shift and holiday pay. Hospital districts and municipalities have also made use of purchasing services and temporary staff. ”

Husissa According to Mäkijärvi, additional bonuses and bonuses are already in use.

“They have to pay for something too. The state has reimbursed only a part of the costs for testing and patient care. ”

Hussi’s problems also include worsening staff shortages and the risk that a significant proportion of current nursing staff may become ill at the same time.