Coronavirus Hus cannot directly renew its corona test agreement with Synlab – Market Court annulled possibility of extension with penalty

Synlab’s competitor Vita Laboratories complained about the agreements and considers that it has achieved its goal. According to Lasse Lehtonen, Hus’s director of diagnostics, Hus intends to compete for the next season.

Market law has ruled on two appeals lodged by Vita Laboratories in September 2020 against direct purchases by the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus).

The Market Court annulled Hus’s decision on the option period related to the current acquisition and prohibited the implementation of the acquisition decision in this respect with a fine of one million euros. In other respects, the complaints were rejected.

The Market Court dismissed the appeals but annulled the option period related to the second acquisition.

In the spring of 2020 and in September 2020, Hus entered into agreements to procure coronavirus analysis from Synlab laboratories. The value of the contract in the spring was approximately EUR 10 million, while in the autumn the value of the contract rose to EUR 100 million. The intention was to significantly increase the capacity of coronavirus tests.

In September 2020, Vita Laboratories filed two appeals with the Market Court in connection with these acquisitions.

Vita Laboratories and Synlab are Finland’s largest private laboratories and each other’s competitors.

Market Court Hus did not infringe the procurement rules by negotiating only with the successful tenderer, Synlab, the terms of the contract within the technical and time constraints of extreme urgency.

The acquisition was a so-called direct acquisition, i.e. Hus did not tender for it. This can be done under certain conditions under the Procurement Act.

With regard to both procurements, the Market Court considered that Hus’s direct procurements had an extremely urgent and unforeseeable need independent of the procuring entity.

Market law however, annuls the procurement decision taken by Hus’ s board of directors in September in so far as it concerns the option period and the exercise of the contract which is the subject of the procurement decision. The Market Court prohibits Husia from awarding or otherwise enforcing the contract on the basis of that decision.

There is a threat of a fine of one million euros if Hus did so.

The agreement between Hus and Synlab is valid until July 2021, and therefore the option to extend the agreement may not be exercised. With the option, the contract period could have been extended until the end of 2021.

Husin Director of Diagnostics Lasse Lehtonen says Hus would have competed for the sequel anyway. It has already been prepared, he said.

“Our view at the moment is that until the end of 2022, at least some kind of readiness is needed to maintain the analysis capacity,” says Lehtonen.

He said the end of the contract period in July could bring practical problems if the supplier changes.

“It is a complex logistics chain when samples come from dozens of points all over Southern Finland. But everything can be arranged, and the assumption is that you will also get a good offer from Synlab, which can be very competitive. ”

Vita Managing Director of Laboratories Jukka Hurme Hus and Synlab say that the decision of the Market Court is in line with the company ‘s objectives, as Hus and Synlab are now unable to exercise the option and extend their agreement with the decision of the Market Court.

“Nor was it our goal to get the contract terminated because it would have been impossible. However, the Market Court recognized that a procurement error of EUR 50 million had occurred and it has now been annulled. “

If a new tender comes, Hurme says Vita Laboratories is ready to participate.

According to Vita, a new call for tenders with so-called technical dialogues should be launched shortly so that all bidders have an equal opportunity to prepare their bids.

The parties may appeal against the decision of the Market Court to the Supreme Administrative Court if they receive leave to appeal.

As regards the decision on the September contract, Hus is ordered to pay Vita Laboratories’ costs of EUR 30 000. As regards the spring contract, Vita, the appellant, will have to pay the costs of approximately EUR 12 500.