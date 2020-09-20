Coronavirus HSL receives complaints about unmasked drivers in public transport

According to HSL, traffic safety comes first, masks can mist the lenses. The drivers are also behind the plexiglass, so there is no direct customer contact.

Helsinki regional traffic (HSL) has received complaints about unmasked drivers. However, non-masking is the driver’s own choice, which may be a very reasonable reason, says a communications expert Johannes Laitila From HSL.

“Drivers are allowed to wear a mask if they wish, but it is not mandatory. Road safety drives past everything. Inhaling through a mask may mist the spectacle lenses, ”says Laitila.

Some shifts and lines are long, highlighting the problem. In addition, the drivers are behind plexiglass, which means that there is no direct customer contact. Instead, ticket inspectors always wear a mask.

HSL investigated the use of the passenger mask in late August. Of the more than 10,000 respondents, 48 ​​percent said they used the mask in public transportation.

The estimate of ticket inspectors reporting to HSL from the field was lower: about 30-40% of passengers wear masks.

According to the inspectors, the mask is used most on the train and is used by about 39 percent of passengers. The share in the metro is estimated at 35 percent. Trams and buses have the lowest share: about 31 percent wear a mask.

Based on a study by HSL, it appears that most masks are used during peak hours. HSL does not have comparable information on the use of the mask on different lines. Anyway, the sample based on the inspectors’ observations is small.

HSL: n based on the August survey and the inspectors’ observation, the use of masks would have increased. There has been disagreement on social media, among other things, and it has been speculated that after the initial enthusiasm, use would have decreased.

This statement is not signed by HSL’s Laitila.

“Growth has been very mild. If one wanted to know the current situation, I think a new study would have to be done. But yes, use from the beginning of the epidemic has become more common. ”

In HSL There have been informal discussions about the possibilities for a consortium of municipalities to impose a mask on passengers, for example, like the airline Finnair.

However, HSL, as a public service operator, would not be able to do so.

“What powers would we have? How would use be monitored? At least it would require its own resources, ”says Laitila.

“In principle, we follow the instructions of the health authorities, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, the Ministry of Communications and Transport and the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom. That’s how those instructions come to us. ”