Coronavirus HS Summary: These restrictions are now in place in various regions, Avit will soon begin to consider dismantling these restrictions

Corona restrictions will be lifted in low-risk events and food restaurants. HS brought together restrictions that are still in place.

Government said Thursday night to ease restrictions on food restaurants. Minister of Social Affairs and Health Hanna Sarkkinen (left) spoke in the evening about the decisions made by the coronary ministerial working group.

The food restaurants can be served from Tuesday until next week until 8 pm and are open until 9 pm. Beverage restaurants still have to stop drinking at 5pm and close their doors at 6pm.

There will be no changes to the customer limits for restaurants. The hygiene obligations of restaurants also continue.

Sarkkinen said at a press conference on Thursday that next time the opening hours of the restaurants will be reviewed in week six at the latest, ie in the second week of February.

Government also recommends that the ban no longer apply to, for example, a number of cultural events and gyms from the beginning of February.

The corona passport is on an ice seal at least until mid-February. Regarding the continuation of the coron passport, no more was said on Thursday.

Government instructed regional government agencies and municipalities to open their cultural and sports facilities, among other things.

The long list presented by the working group included specialty shops, trade fairs, choral singing events for up to ten people, seated operas and theaters, libraries and museums, art exhibitions, gyms, saunas and swimming pools, and amusement and theme parks.

The decision-making power lies with the regions regarding the relaxation of assembly restrictions and restrictions on the use of customer and public spaces.

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health will send a letter of guidance to the regions. The guideline is to relax from the beginning of February.

HS brought together what restrictions are currently in place in the regions. Avit will begin to consider lifting some of the restrictions as early as Friday.

Southern Finland

Uusimaa

Gathering Restriction: All indoor public events and general meetings are prohibited. These include film screenings, sporting events and concerts.

Are the use of customer and audience spaces restricted: Yes. Certain guest and public areas, such as sports facilities, indoor playgrounds and spas, are completely closed.

In effect: The current decision to close the use of sports and leisure facilities is currently in force until 7 February and the decision to ban indoor public events and general meetings is valid until 31 January.

The restricted situation in Uusimaa will be assessed this week.

Kanta-Häme

Gathering Restriction: Public events and general meetings for up to 10 people can be held indoors and up to 50 people outdoors.

Are the use of customer and audience spaces restricted: The order to close the premises will be relaxed on 27 January. For example, gyms, facilities used for other individual sports, swimming pools, spas, indoor playgrounds and public facilities in shopping malls may open when the decision takes effect on Thursday.

The interiors used for team sports, group sports, contact sports and other similar sports, dance venues and choir singing activities will remain closed.

In effect: Restrictions on the use of customer and public spaces were in effect until January 9, and restrictions on gatherings are in effect until February 23.

Päijät-Häme

Gathering Restriction: Public events and general meetings for up to 10 people can be held indoors and up to 50 people outdoors.

Are the use of customer and audience spaces restricted: Yes. Certain guest and public areas, such as sports facilities, indoor playgrounds and spas, are completely closed.

In effect: Restrictions on assembly are in effect until February 19, restrictions on the use of customer and public spaces were in effect until January 9, and restrictions on assembly are in effect until February 23.

South Karelia

Gathering Restriction: Public events and general meetings for up to 10 people can be held indoors and up to 50 people outdoors.

Are the use of customer and audience spaces restricted: The premises must be open, but it must be possible to prevent close contact between customers and participants and the resulting risks of corona infection.

In effect: Restrictions on assembly are valid until February 20, restrictions on the use of customer and public spaces until January 31.

Kymenlaakso

Gathering Restriction: Events of up to 50 people can be held indoors. There is no limit to the number of participants in outdoor events.

Are the use of customer and audience spaces restricted: Yes. Certain guest and public areas, such as sports facilities, indoor playgrounds and spas, are completely closed.

In effect: Restrictions on assembly are valid until January 31, restrictions on the use of customer and public spaces until February 2.

South-western Finland

Southwest Finland

Gathering Restriction: Regardless of the number of people, all public and general meetings indoors and outdoors are prohibited.

Are the use of customer and audience spaces restricted: The premises must be open, but it must be possible to prevent close contact between customers and participants and the resulting risks of corona infection.

In effect: Prohibitions and regulations are in effect until January 28th.

At its meeting on Tuesday, the Corona Coordination Group of Southwest Finland outlined that public events held outdoors could be exempted from restrictions, in which case the situation would be in line with the policies of the regions of Helsinki and Uusimaa and Pirkanmaa, among others.

Satakunta

Gathering Restriction: All public events and general meetings indoors and outdoors are prohibited.

Are the use of customer and audience spaces restricted: For example, it is possible to keep gyms, public saunas, swimming pools and spas, as well as indoor playgrounds and theme parks open to customers. However, health safety must continue to be taken into account on the premises.

In effect: Until January 28th.

Western and Inner Finland

Pirkanmaa

Gathering Restriction: All indoor public events and general meetings are prohibited.

Are the use of customer and audience spaces restricted: Premises open to the public and intended for a limited customer base have been closed by order. This applies, inter alia, to indoor interiors, saunas and swimming pools, as well as choral singing. Gyms are allowed to keep their doors open.

In effect: The assembly restriction is valid until February 4th. Use of the facilities is restricted until 20 February.

middle-Finland

Gathering Restriction: Public events and general meetings of more than 20 participants are prohibited indoors and outdoors.

Are the use of customer and audience spaces restricted: The Regional State Administrative Agency obliges the operator to organize its activities in a safe manner. This can mean, for example, limiting the number of customers or arranging customer locations or facilities. The obligation applies to indoor areas with more than 10 customers and outdoor areas with more than 50 customers, as well as to sports activities regardless of the number of customers.

In effect: Until February 20.

Southern Ostrobothnia

Gathering Restriction: Public events and general meetings of more than 10 people are prohibited indoors and more than 20 people outdoors.

Are the use of customer and audience spaces restricted: Premises open to the public or intended for the residence of a limited circle of customers or participants have been ordered to be closed. This applies to facilities for group exercise, but not to gyms.

In effect: The restriction on assembly is valid until 7 February and the decision to close the premises until 30 January.

Ostrobothnia

Gathering Restriction: All indoor public events and general meetings of more than 10 people are prohibited.

Are the use of customer and audience spaces restricted: Premises open to the public or intended for the residence of a limited circle of customers or participants have been ordered to be closed. This applies to facilities for group exercise, but not to gyms.

In effect: The assembly restriction is valid until January 31. Use of the facilities is restricted until February 3rd.

Central Ostrobothnia

Gathering Restriction: Public events and general meetings of more than 10 participants are prohibited indoors.

Are the use of customer and audience spaces restricted: The Regional State Administrative Agency obliges the operator to organize its activities in a safe manner. This can mean, for example, limiting the number of customers or arranging customer locations or facilities. The obligation applies to indoor areas with more than 10 customers and outdoor areas with more than 50 customers, as well as to sports activities regardless of the number of customers.

In effect: Until February 20.

East Finland

South Savo, North Savo and North Karelia

Gathering Restriction: Public events and general meetings of up to 20 people can be held indoors. Outdoor events and general meetings for up to 50 people can be held outdoors, so that participants and groups can avoid close contact with each other.

Are the use of customer and audience spaces restricted: No. The premises must be open, but it must be possible to prevent close contact between customers and participants and the resulting risks of corona infection.

In effect: Gathering restrictions are valid until February 14, space restrictions until February 20.

The situation of assembly restrictions will be assessed during week 5.

Eastern Savonia

Gathering Restriction: Public events and general meetings of up to 20 people can be held indoors. Outdoor events and general meetings for up to 50 people can be held outdoors, so that participants and groups can avoid close contact with each other.

Are the use of customer and audience spaces restricted: No.

In effect: Gathering restrictions are valid until February 14th.

The situation of assembly restrictions will be assessed during week 5.

Northern Finland

Northern Ostrobothnia

Gathering Restriction: All indoor public events and general meetings are prohibited.

Are the use of customer and audience spaces restricted: The premises must be open, but it must be possible to prevent close contact between customers and participants and the resulting risks of corona infection.

In effect: Until 31 January.

Kainuu

Gathering Restriction: Public events and general meetings for more than 20 people indoors and for more than 50 people outdoors are prohibited.

Are the use of customer and audience spaces restricted: The premises must be open, but it must be possible to prevent close contact between customers and participants and the resulting risks of corona infection.

In effect: Gathering restrictions until February 6, space restrictions until February 19.

Lapland

Gathering Restriction: All indoor public events and general meetings of more than 20 people are prohibited.

Are the use of customer and audience spaces restricted: The premises must be open, but it must be possible to prevent close contact between customers and participants and the resulting risks of corona infection.

In effect: Until February 22nd.