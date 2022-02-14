Coronavirus HS interest rate review: the need for intensive care has remained stable

The HS’s weekly interest rate report shows the development of the vaccination, hospitalization and infection situation in recent weeks.

In the hospital The number of coronary patients in Finland has remained fairly stable in Finland for a month now.

According to data from the Department of Health and Welfare (THL) on Monday, the hospital has 684 patients. One week ago, the hospital had 667 patients and two weeks ago, 671.

Last the week saw a slight upward rise in the need for hospital treatment, with 719 patients in need of treatment on Thursday. The figure is the largest in the entire pandemic period.

The figures also include patients whose main cause of hospitalization is anything other than coronary heart disease.

Last week, such patients accounted for 20 percent of coronary patients in intensive care and 25 percent in specialist care. No data were available from primary care wards.

intensive careON the need remained lower last week in January.

According to THL, there were 40 coronary patients in intensive care on Monday, compared to 39 a week ago.

THL’s data is comprehensively updated, usually on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, sometimes retrospectively.

The most up-to-date a picture of the need for intensive care is provided by the National Intensive Care Coordination Office.

Professor of Anaesthesiology and Intensive Care Matti Reinikainen according to the intensive care units had 35 corona patients on Monday morning. In 25 of them, the cause of intensive care was precisely coronary heart disease.

Third the rate of vaccination has slowed week by week.

According to Sunday’s data, about 55.0 per cent of those aged 12 and over have now given third doses in Finland. That is 1.9 percentage points more than a week ago.

Four weeks ago, vaccination coverage rose by more than seven percentage points a week.

Vaccination percentages are still somewhat reduced by an information system overhaul, which is why Hyvinkää figures are missing from THL’s data. Previously missing data from Järvenpää, Mäntsälä and Pornainen have already been added to the figures.

Two doses vaccination coverage among those over 12 years of age increased by 0.6 percentage points per week to 85.1 per cent on Sunday, according to THL.

Confirmed Infections the incidence skyrocketed last week.

The incidence figure was 1,669 on Monday, down from 1,486 on Wednesday at its lowest point last week. Two weeks ago, the incidence figure was 1,741.

Incidence refers to the number of reported infections per 100,000 population in 14 days.

The figures only include infections found in official tests, so the true incidence is higher.

Currently, a large proportion of those who have a symptom of a primary health test or a positive home test result are not tested by an official test.

In wastewater the amount of coronavirus has fluctuated in recent weeks. In the second week, the number seemed to have started to decline, but last week the trend was up again.

According to THL’s estimates, the overall level is unchanged from the last five measurements.

In the current situation, where many symptoms are not tested, THL weekly wastewater monitoring provides more information on the prevalence of the virus when confirmed infections.

Coronavirus The number of related deaths in Finland has decreased from the previous measurement period.

In the last two weeks, TH4 reported 224 coronavirus-related deaths, compared with 237 in the previous two weeks.

The figures show the number of deaths reported to THL. Deaths may have occurred in the past.

Coronavirus-related deaths are defined as deaths that occur within 30 days of a positive test result. The actual cause of death may be a disease other than that caused by the coronavirus.

Medical care the development of the load has varied from country to country. In the United States and Britain, the need has been diminishing for several weeks. Last week, for example, the need for medical care in France also seemed to be declining.

The figures are not fully comparable between countries, as treatment criteria vary from country to country. The same applies to infection rates due to different testing criteria. However, the figures for the direction of development look good.

