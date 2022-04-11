Coronavirus HS interest rate review: Significant decline in the number of intensive care patients

The HS’s weekly interest rate report shows the development of the vaccination, hospitalization and infection situation in recent weeks.

In intensive care there are significantly fewer patients with coronary heart disease than a week ago.

On Monday, there were 30 coronary-positive patients in intensive care, 27 of whom were in treatment for coronary heart disease, the chief physician of intensive care Stepani Bendel from the National Intensive Care Coordination Office.

The highest number of intensive care patients, nine, was in the Pohjois-Savo hospital district.

One week ago, there were 45 patients in intensive care throughout the country, 38 of whom were being treated for coronary heart disease.

There are 966 patients with coronary diagnosis in hospital in Finland on Monday. One week ago, there were 919 patients. The statistics showed the highest number of patients in nursing care at the end of March, after which treatment numbers have been declining slightly.

According to statistics from the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), there were 31 patients in intensive care on Monday. The figures for THL and the intensive care unit may differ slightly due to statistical differences.

Hospital and intensive care figures also include patients whose main cause of hospitalization is other than coronary heart disease.

THL updates hospital figures three times a week. Instead, data on infections, deaths, and testing numbers become available more than once a week, on Thursdays.

After Easter, HS’s interest rate review will be published once a week on Thursday.

Vaccination information updated once a week on Wednesdays. According to data from last Wednesday, third vaccinations have now been given to about 58.6% of those aged 12 and over. That is 0.3 percentage points more than a week ago.

Coronary infections no recent figures are available. The last day updated in the statistics was Wednesday last week, when there were more than 3,766 infections. The next time the infection statistics will be updated is Thursday.

Infection and incidence rates only include infections found in official tests, so the true incidence is higher. A large proportion of those with a symptomatic or positive home test for primary health are no longer tested with an official test.

The incidence rate at the end of last week was about 1,400. The previously reported incidence rate was 1607. However, due to reporting delays, the figures cannot be interpreted very far.

In wastewater the amount of coronavirus has remained steadily high in recent weeks and there are no signs of a downward trend.

In the current situation, where many symptoms are not tested, THL weekly wastewater monitoring provides more information on the prevalence of the virus than confirmed infections.

However, wastewater monitoring does not give a very accurate picture of the number of new infections, as even those who have recovered from coronary heart disease can secrete the virus for a long time.

Coronavirus The number of related deaths in Finland has been rising. Throughout the pandemic, 3,334 Finns have died from the coronavirus. In three months this year, killed more people than last year combined. For statistical purposes, coronavirus-related deaths are defined as all deaths that occurred within 30 days of a positive test result, regardless of the cause of death.

In the last two weeks, THL reported 349 coronavirus-related deaths, compared with 332 in the previous two weeks.

Statistics are updated on Thursdays once a week.

In hospital the number of coronary patients in the UK has risen again throughout March. In France, the hospital workload has also started to rise.

No similar increase in the number of intensive care units is observed in either country. The number of patients in intensive care has remained stable.

Information about intensive care can be displayed by clicking the intensive care button below the graphic.

The figures are not fully comparable between countries, as treatment criteria vary from country to country. The same applies to infection rates due to different testing criteria. However, the figures for the direction of development look good.

THIS HS the interest rate review is published once a week. If you want to follow the figures more closely, HS’s daily updated corona graphics can be found from this corona situation story.