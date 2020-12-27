Coronavirus HS followed when the first Finns received the coronavirus vaccine: “Now it feels like there is light at the end of the tunnel”

The first coronavirus vaccines were given on Sunday during the day at Helsinki University Hospital to six Hus employees.

Cheerful, hopeful and relieved. This was described by a doctor from the intensive care unit of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) Benny Hellqvist his condition a moment after he had received the coronavirus vaccine on Sunday.

“It’s not on the win side yet, but that’s where it starts.”

Hellqvist was one of the first six people in Finland to receive a coronavirus vaccine on Sunday during the day at Helsinki’s new children’s hospital. The vaccine was first given to people working as nurses and doctors in Hus.

“It’s been a long year, there’s been a lot of work. Now this somehow feels like there is light at the end of the tunnel. ”

Hellqvist said the vaccine itself did not excite him in advance. He is confident that the vaccine is safe.

“I have seen firsthand koronapotilaita the intensive care unit and with it, I know that no one is completely safe from that disease, anyone can get it as serious. The vaccine is a great way to prevent it. ”

In the picture, the vaccine was given to the nurses of the intensive care unit Eija Koponen and Marcus Norrgård. The vaccinees are nurse Carita Karttunen (left) and ward nurse Riitta Kiviniemi.­

Children’s Hospital in front of the main doors, the atmosphere was overall happy and relieved when the first doctors and nurses to receive the vaccine stepped out to interview reporters.

“This is a historic moment and in some strange way I feel some seeming pride to be a part of this moment,” said Marcus Norrgård, A nurse in the Hus Intensive Care Unit.

Can you even be congratulated on receiving the vaccine?

“Yes please. We can all be congratulated today. ”

Intensive care nurse Marcus Norrgård interviewed after vaccination.­

Norrgård reminded that despite the vaccine, life continues unchanged and the exact protections are still in place for those who have received the vaccine, both at work and in everyday life. The use of face masks and hand washing is still very important.

“Still, this is definitely a happy thing and a glimmer of hope: if only we now have a solution to this problem that has been our nuisance for so long.”

Norrgård does not feel that his job is to override anyone to take the vaccine. For him, it is important that people are aware of their own health issues and ask questions.

“However, I would like to emphasize source criticism and staying out of sack bubbles. It is definitely worthwhile for people to trust official sources and stay away from opinion writings. ”

Assistant Chief Eeva Ruotsalainen from the Hus Epidemiological Unit and Administrative Chief Teppo Heikkilä answered media questions after the first vaccinations.­

More Hus staff will be vaccinated before the New Year and all vaccinees will be given a second dose of the vaccine three weeks after the first injection.

“It takes four weeks from the first dose of the vaccine before the vaccine is fully effective. This is the beginning of ending the epidemic, ”said the Chief Administrative Officer Teppo Heikkilä.

Assistant Chief Physician Eeva Ruotsalainen recalled on the occasion that the vaccine administered protects against serious disease and gives a sense of security to those vaccinated.

However, it is important that all existing precautions continue to be followed.

“Guidelines for the use of face masks, hand hygiene and safety intervals will continue to apply. It will take months before the epidemic is over before the population is vaccinated and herd protection is achieved. Vaccines are a way out of the epidemic, ”the Swede said.

According to the Swede, vaccinations are started from the staff and not from the elderly instead of some other countries according to the plan made by the National Vaccination Expert Group Krar. However, he said he believes vaccination of the elderly will be available as early as January.

In Finland 156 new coronavirus infections were reported on Sunday, the lowest reading in a long time.

The number of infections reported by THL has decreased throughout Christmas. Sunday’s reading in particular is small when compared to the fact that there have been several days of more than 400 cases in December. And daily volumes in general have been steadily declining since the turn of November-December.

CEO of THL Markku Tervahauta reminded HS, however, that test numbers have been low during the Saints and there are likely to be delays in reporting to the Communicable Diseases Registry.

“It is premature to draw more conclusions from these figures now. In the coming days, the information will be updated and refined. ”