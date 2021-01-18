Coronavirus HS explained: The Corona Year took tens of thousands of enthusiasts of major sports: “Continuing restrictions in short sections is deadly for club activities”

HS found out: the corona year took tens of thousands of enthusiasts of major sports. “Continuing the restrictions in short snippets is deadly for club activities.”

Finland tens of thousands of registered enthusiasts have evaporated from the major sports over the past pandemic year.

The number of players registered in the Football Association has decreased by 8,500. At the turn of the year, floorball had about 7,500 fewer players than the previous year, and thousands of enthusiasts have disappeared from even these smaller sports federations.

In floorball, volleyball and basketball, however, the seasons are in the middle and spring can still increase the number of enthusiasts.

“The price is tough if children are not allowed to engage. Children fall out of the realm of hobbies. However, we know how important exercise is for children, ”says the CEO of the Basketball Association Ari Tammivaara says.

Hockey was an exception of some kind among the great sports, as its number of enthusiasts did not decrease at all last year.

So far, hockey has been protected from hobbyist loss by the species’ annual calendar rhythm. In the autumn, operations began as usual.

Hockey Association Development Manager Kim Sällström according to, the situation may change in the spring if hockey and skating schools can’t start and there will be a long break for hobbies that started in the fall. In the spring, about 6,000 to 7,000 children usually start hockey.

HS: n According to a study by the European Commission, the loss of the largest sporters last year was largely due to the fact that there were fewer children starting sports or sports than in the previous year.

When football schools, block leagues, and beginner enthusiast courses were not organized, the youngest age groups in particular were significantly smaller than before.

Last spring, the Finnish Football Association was anxiously expected to see how big the loss of players would be. Back in the spring, the Football Association had 34,000 players behind in the number of registered players, but the situation improved in the summer.

“The youngest age groups under 12 saw the biggest change as the number of players decreased. No new block leagues and football schools were started, and parents did not necessarily dare to bring their children into a new hobby, ”Member of the Football Association Taneli Sopanen says.

During the pandemic year, almost a fifth of the number of recreational players aged 5 to 12 in football disappeared.

Last year, there were 7,200 fewer registrations of hobby players under the age of 13 and 2,366 fewer registrations of competitive players in the same age group than in 2019.

Overall, the number of racing players in all age groups fell by just over four percent.

“Due to the reduced birth rate, the age groups are shrinking and we should be better able to hold on to the players,” says Taneli Sopanen.

Football Association is now divided into four regions – southern, eastern, western, northern – and in addition, registrations are made for Åland.

Of the four basic areas, the number of players decreased the most in the western region, which includes Pirkanmaa, Kanta-Häme, Varsinais-Suomi and Satakunta, as well as Ostrobothnia. According to Sopanen, the difficulties of the clubs were especially visible in Pirkanmaa.

Of the large clubs in Pirkanmaa, the relatively largest player loss was in Pallo-Veiko in Tampere. TPV’s membership dropped from 1,343 to 1,002 last year.

The president of the club Jouni Kaikuranta according to the disappearance of the enthusiasts was reflected in the block football activity, which involves children starting the hobby.

“Most of the drop was due to that. We got started in the block league, but then came the message that some of the kids didn’t want to go in when the season was short. Then the corona was probably feared, ”says Kaikuranta.

Last year, there were a couple of hundred fewer players in the block league than in the previous year. According to Jouni Kaikuranta, the number of enthusiasts also decreased in the 11–12-year-old age groups.

“The trend has been that the number of people of that age has decreased, but now there has been a clear drop in those age groups.”

“ “You can imagine that practicing floorball outdoors is interesting now.”

In floorball, sports training for children and young people is impossible due to limitations, and players have to maintain their fitness in outdoor training.­

The Esport Oilers 13-year-old floorball team trained despite the Toini storm.­

Salibandy is one of the most active sports in Finland, and in terms of registered athletes, it is one of the largest sports in the country, along with football and hockey.

The number of players at Esport Oilers, Finland’s second largest floorball club, fell by 12 per cent last year.

“We have more than 200 fewer active members,” says Esport Oilers ’CEO Jouni Vehkaoja says.

Esport Oilers is a 1,700-member club with 1,100 players on the teams. The rest of the members register separately each year.

Coach Tomi Vuorenmäki gave instructions to the players of Esport Oilers’ 13-year-old floorball team at Tapiola Sports Park in the middle of the cinemas.­

Loss of players has appeared in beginner groups and so-called lighter level groups. Fewer new enthusiasts applied for Oilers last year than usual.

“Starting teams are smaller after last spring. Clearly that age group is scarce. If the situation does not improve, it will be visible for years to come. ”

“The biggest concern for children and young people is whether they will return to exercise and sports. Is there a danger that there will be an age group that can’t find sports, ”Jouni Vehkaoja ponders.

According to Vehkaoja, Oilers will be at the water distributor at the beginning of the year. If the exercises cannot continue soon due to limitations, the rows will start with cracks.

Sports training has been on hiatus since the end of November.

“We have tried to arrange replacement outdoor and distance training. The situation was different in the spring. Now the interruption occurred in the middle of the season. For a month and a half, we have been in an exceptional situation involving children, parents and coaches. ”

“You can imagine that practicing floorball outdoors is interesting now.”

“ “Some families and parents clearly did not dare to bring their children into the hobby.”

The Vantaa Gymnastics Club has its own gym in Kaivoksela, the use of which was opened at the beginning of the year not only for SM-level groups but also for other competition groups.­

Gymnastics is, like basketball or volleyball, dependent on gyms and municipal sports venues. For example, in the Helsinki metropolitan area, the majority of scaffolding gymnasts practice in urban sports halls, such as the Töölö Race Hall and the Sports Mill.

The Gymnastics Association is a significant factor in Finland, especially as a mover for girls and women. Almost 130,000 Finns gymnast in its clubs, and the Gymnastics Association is one of the largest associations with the Golf Association and the Finnish Football Association.

The limitations caused by the coronavirus are also reflected in the number of gymnastics enthusiasts.

In the Vantaa Gymnastics Club, which has become Finland’s largest gymnastics club in 2019, the number of children’s enthusiasts has fallen by 14 per cent. The club, which organizes hobby activities from family sports to senior sports, has about 3,000 members a year, the majority of whom, 80 percent, are on the hobby side.

President of the club Elina Yrjänheikin according to the number of children under school age participating in family sports decreased, and the same happened in 7–12-year-olds. Children were left out of the groups, and the groups shrank.

“Some families and parents clearly did not dare to bring their children into the hobby. At the beginning of this year, the vagueness of the season is particularly evident. We register for spring before Christmas, and now it hasn’t happened when we don’t know when the season will start, ”says Elina Yrjänheikki.

“ “Continuing the restrictions in short snippets is deadly for club activities.”

During the corona year, the Vantaa Gymnastics Association tried to keep the range of activities offered by the club wide, but the groups decreased as a result of the loss of enthusiasts.­

Vantaa The gymnastics club has its own hall in Kaivoksela, where half of the club’s hobby and competition groups train. According to the recommendations, only Finnish-level athletes have been practicing at the gym since the beginning of December. In the second week, the club partially opened the hall for other racing groups as well.

“They have been in outdoor training only since the end of November, which is not Motivating. We have now organized the training very safely so that our racing teams can come to the gym for training at least a couple of times a week, ”says Yrjänheikki.

He says he was pleasantly surprised at how well he was able to organize the activities in the fall. The drop in the number of enthusiasts remained at about 15 percent.

“Continuing the restrictions in short snippets is deadly for club activities.”

Even financial loss comes when the number of enthusiasts decreases and events cannot be organized. Competitions and events are a significant source of income for clubs.

“The zealous hope is that the children’s exercise will be allowed to start by February at the latest. That would be vital for the club and the enthusiasts, ”says Yrjänheikki.

The coming spring threatens to become the second devastating spring in a row for exercise and sports. Amateur numbers may fall further in large sports federations. This, in turn, can cause problems for the finances of the clubs and with it also for the quality of coaching.