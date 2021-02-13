Coronavirus HS data: This might look like a possible curfew – the Prime Minister’s Office has asked ministries to assess the impact of the closure measures

It is emphasized from Prime Minister Sanna Marini’s cabinet that this is a matter of normal preparedness and that restricting movement would only be a last resort. The preconditions for the closure measures set by the Prime Minister’s Office show that the closure of Uusimaa is no longer in progress.

Helsinki According to the reports, the Prime Minister’s Office has asked the ministries to assess the effects of a possible curfew.

Restricting movement is, in line with the government’s strategy, the last resort if the epidemic situation worsens to the point where the carrying capacity of health care is compromised.

The number of hospital and intensive care patients has remained low so far, but in recent weeks the infection situation has deteriorated rapidly, especially in the Helsinki metropolitan area. The government and authorities are particularly concerned about the spread of the virus variant.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) and the Minister for Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru (sd) have suggested possible restrictions on movement in the past as a last resort if the epidemic situation worsens. However, the details of possible restrictions have been open, or at least not disclosed to the public.

According to the HS, the details of the restrictions have been clarified in the domestic preparation. The Prime Minister’s Office has asked the ministries to assess the impact of the closure measures on the basis of precise preconditions. A request for evaluation was made last week, and ministries were expected to respond on Friday, although responses will be extended to next week.

Government the conditions proposed by the Office for evaluation are:

Movement would be restricted for three weeks.

The restrictions would not apply to the whole of Finland, but to the part or parts where about half of the population lives. In practice, this would be largely from southern Finland.

Movement outside the home would be restricted, but movement would still be allowed if necessary

– access to food and medicine, health and social services

– in the course of official activities or for the purpose of an official meeting

– for the purpose of carrying out a necessary job, business, study or social trust

– to perform military service or other statutory duty

– because of the need to care for a close relative, death or the risk of death, the exercise of the child’s right of access or any other compelling personal reason of equivalent importance.

In the spring, the government decided to close traffic between Uusimaa and the rest of Finland. Now you don’t want to go here. The Prime Minister’s Office specifies to the ministries that movement between provinces or other regions would not be restricted.

In the terms instead, the details of the restrictions are not specified, such as whether the restrictions would be in place throughout the day or only part of the time of day. It is also not specified to what extent you should go outside with children, for example, walking or jogging.

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health has previously estimated to the HS that if movement restrictions were to go, they would possibly only be in force for part of the day.

In several European countries, outdoor mobility is restricted at certain times of the day, in practice at night and in the evening. It is unclear what such a benefit would be in a country like Finland, where the people have been patient with restrictions and there are no big cities. The preconditions for restrictive measures presented by the Prime Minister’s Office are somewhat similar to the restrictive measures introduced in Norway in the Oslo area.

Prime Minister Marin did not comment. It was emphasized from Marin’s cabinet that this was a normal precaution and a curfew would only be a last resort.

According to the cabinet, there is nothing new to comment on, and Marin has already said in December that the government is preparing various possible precautionary measures for the “safe deposit box” in connection with the emergency law.

Within the framework of the Government, regulations for the introduction of the Emergency Preparedness Act have been prepared for safety since the end of last year.

The Marin cabinet was also not commented on otherwise in preparation for a curfew or blockade, as it was said to be secret.

HS asked the ministries for assessments related to the closure measures. According to the ministries, the documents are secret.

If prior to this, Finland should be found to be in exceptional circumstances and the Emergency Preparedness Act should be introduced. A curfew or restriction of movement would be a last resort, in line with the government’s strategy, if other severe restrictive measures were not sufficient. In exceptional circumstances, for example, bars and restaurants would be closed.

The Government shall state the exceptional circumstances together with the President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö with.

The Standby Act was last introduced last spring.

The National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) said on Friday that 407 new coronavirus infections have been reported in Finland. The incidence, ie the number of infections per 100,000 people, has increased over the past 14 days in the Hus region, Eastern Savonia, Vaasa, Central Finland and Western Ostrobothnia, among others. In Southwest Finland, for example, the incidence has decreased.

THL said on Friday that it would recommend that people spend their winter holidays outdoors in the company of their own close circle, avoiding crowds. According to THL, the risk of getting a coronavirus infection is everywhere in Finland, and it urges you to avoid traveling.

The Regional State Administrative Agency of Eastern Finland, for its part, announced that the restriction on gatherings in Eastern Finland continues, according to which the organization of public events and general meetings of more than 20 people is prohibited. The ban is valid at least until March 22.