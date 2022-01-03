Coronavirus HS data: The metropolitan group of the Helsinki Metropolitan Area proposes to extend the restrictions

The decision to extend the restrictions is finally made by the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland.

The metropolitan area the Corona Coordination Group considers that the continuation of the current restrictions is justified.

“Given the situation, there are grounds for continuing the restrictions,” says the Deputy Mayor of Vantaa Timo Aronkytö.

“The epidemic is now straining our health care.”

The Helsinki Metropolitan Area Corona Coordination Group met on Monday. The continuation of the restrictions will be finally decided by the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland (AVI).

Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) vs. Chief Physician Veli-Matti Ulanderin According to Hus, the situation is so difficult that there are grounds for continuing to restrict it.

The Corona Coordination Group will provide further information on the continuation of the restrictions this afternoon.

Trammels concerning customer and public spaces and public events. Before Christmas, the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland (AVI) made a decision according to which the facilities used by public and private actors for sports, sports, leisure and recreation in Uusimaa must be closed for two weeks.

In addition to gyms and other indoor sports facilities, the block list includes public saunas and pool facilities in swimming pools, indoor swimming pools and spas, as well as changing rooms, dance venues and facilities used for choir singing, amateur theater or other similar group activities.

Amusement and theme parks, amusements and the interiors of zoos, indoor playgrounds and indoor playgrounds, and the general living areas of shopping centers are also on the block list.

However, the facilities designated for closure may be used for the supervised recreational activities of children and young people born in 2004 and younger.

Avin according to the decision, all indoor public meetings and general meetings, regardless of the number of people, were banned in Uusimaa for three weeks until 17 January.