Coronavirus HS data: The government is working urgently to make coronavirus testing mandatory at borders

The Parliament’s Administrative Committee also calls for coercive measures at the borders, even though Parliament rejected the previous tightening attempt in the autumn.

Government trying to change the law so that coronavirus testing or certification at borders would be mandatory or at least clearly more mandatory.

The goal is for a passenger to be directed to a mandatory test if he or she does not have proof of a recent test, a coronavirus disease, or a vaccine taken.

However, if the person did not agree to the test, he or she would be quarantined.

Today, especially many passengers arriving by ship do not want to take voluntary tests and the authorities do not have the means to require a test or, for example, a certificate of illness.

At issue would be a brief but constitutionally difficult change to the Communicable Diseases Act.

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health has been preparing the proposal for some time together with the Ministry of Justice, but no solution has yet been found that would be ready for Parliament to be evaluated by the Constitutional Committee.

The current according to the Communicable Diseases Act, testing and quarantine can only be ordered by the regional government authority individually. However, there are very few regional administrations making quarantine orders.

It is now being considered whether the high threat posed by virus variants in particular justifies flexible coercive measures at borders.

There has been an option that decisions could also be made by infectious disease doctors or even someone else. There are also few infectious disease doctors, but in any case they are already at border posts.

The draftsmen have also considered whether the situation could be so threatening due to the transformation virus that the test could be ordered other than on the basis of an individual assessment.

Government tried in the spring to increase border health security by adding provisions to the law on quarantines, among other things, but at that time the bill collided with the negative positions of legal scholars interpreting the Constitution in Parliament.

Attorney general Tuomas Pöysti wondered in his statement why the bill had primarily come to a quarantine model that would provide a new basis for quarantine.

The Chancellor of Justice gave priority to testing. Presentation received crush feedback anyway.

Autumn since then, however, a number of things have changed, so in the eyes of the layman, a bill of the same kind may this time go through the Parliamentary Constitutional Committee on the Fundamental Rights of Citizens.

First, the coronavirus variant is spreading so briskly that it may justify stricter changes in the law than were possible in the autumn.

Secondly, forced tests could be carried out as the number of tests has increased and on Wednesday new travel restrictions will come into force significantly reduce the number of passengers.

Thirdly, a possible amendment to the law would be simpler than the previous one, ie the preparation will take into account the disadvantages of the previous proposal.

Fourthly, the Parliamentary Administration Committee has asked the government to prepare a new bill, which means that the barking parliament of the previous bill now sees more need for restrictions.

Management Committee issued an opinion on the matter in the proceedings of Parliament change in the wider communicable disease law in connection with 22 January.

The committee’s opinion states that “in European countries with similar legal systems, coercive measures have already been possible without constitutional impediment”.

“The committee is urging measures to prevent the spread of covid-19 virus in Finland through entry traffic. The Administrative Committee therefore proposes to the Social Affairs and Health Committee that the Social Affairs and Health Committee require the Government to submit the border HE now in question to Parliament as a matter of urgency, ”the statement states.