Coronavirus HS data: the first coronavirus vaccines have arrived in Finland – the counter tells you what stage it is your turn to receive the vaccine

The next coronavirus vaccines will arrive in Finland next week.

Finland has received the first batch of less than 10,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine. The director of THL’s pharmaceutical wholesale department spoke about the matter Toni Relander on Saturday morning.

“The vaccines have already arrived in Finland, and now they are being used in other university hospitals. It’s the first symbolic satire when it comes, it’s just under ten thousand servings, ”Relander tells HS.

The vaccine batch is two full transport boxes that a person can carry, Relander says.

“I don’t know exactly when it has come, but now they are being arranged ahead. It takes its own time to go to Oulu, for example. But the goal is to get them there today, ”Relander says.

According to him, there is no theoretical obstacle to whether vaccinations could be started today.

“It’s a different matter whether there are people at work and another resource. When vaccines arrive at the hospital, they are immediately available. ”

Vaccine batches arrived in EU countries from the pharmaceutical company Pfizer’s Belgian plant.

Transportation kept secret.

“To my knowledge, there have been no problems in transportation. They are of particular interest. On the other hand, hardly anyone knows what to carry when they are kept so secret. ”

During the next week, more vaccine batches will arrive in Finland, when they will be distributed more widely in Finland.

It was previously reported that vaccinations are scheduled to begin in university hospitals immediately on December 27 and 28.

Neighboring countries Sweden and Norway also received their first batches of vaccine on the day of slaughter. The batch of vaccine also arrived in France on Saturday, among other things.

Social- and Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Health (STM) Kirsi Varhila said previously, that Finland has a pre-purchase agreement or the right to purchase a total of 18.5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine. That number is enough to vaccinate more than nine million people.

“When it goes to five university hospital districts, the division means it doesn’t become very much per hospital district. Especially when you need to reserve a second dose of the same batch, which will be given three weeks after the first dose, ”Varhila said.

It is not yet clear how quickly all willing Finns will be vaccinated. Secretary of the National Vaccination Expert Group Hanna Nohynek said earlier in December that if all goes well, then all willing adults would be vaccinated by late summer 2021.

See the HS counter below to see in which group you will receive the coronary vaccine.

Vaccine order based on medical evaluation. The vaccine will be given first to social and health care staff caring for and examining coronary patients. Among the former are also the staff and residents of the social care housing service and institutional care for the elderly.

In second place are people aged 70 and older. Third are people with diseases that predispose to serious coronavirus disease. The vaccine will then be given to the rest of the population.

The vaccination schedule will be further specified with the marketing authorizations for the vaccines.

Municipalities are responsible for vaccination and will provide more detailed information about the arrangements in their area in due course.