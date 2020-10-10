Coronavirus HS data: Government to decide on new travel and health safety policies early next week

On Wednesday, the government will discuss the reforms of the Communicable Diseases Act more extensively in the evening school, and on Thursday it will be “an extensive set of measures to prevent the spread of the epidemic”. For example, there are guidelines for areas to tighten gathering restrictions for less than 50 people.

Government according to HS, new policies on travel and health are to be decided at the beginning of next week, possibly as early as Monday.

According to the new guidelines, entry into Finland from countries with even high infection rates would be based on coronavirus testing. The testing would primarily concern passengers arriving in Finland from 23 November.

At that time, entry restrictions will be lifted in the Schengen countries, which are almost all EU countries and the Nordic countries. Corona tests and quarantine measures may still be required from those countries.

In the new entry model, passengers staying for more than three days, for example a week, would still be required to have a second test in Finland in addition to the test performed in the country of origin. It would be done right away at the border or at an airport, for example, and no quarantine would be required.

When assessing the risks, the number of passengers arriving in Finland must also be taken into account. Among those coming from the country with high infection rates, there would probably be more potential infectious agents.

Government according to previous guidelines, the second test would have been done after three days and its results should have been awaited in quarantine.

Tourism entrepreneurs in particular have criticized double testing and quarantine

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) sent out a statement last Monday stating that “the guidelines already in place for travel and health safety” will be re-examined but did not specify how this will be done. The government’s new travel guidelines are based on proposals from STM and the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

The Parliamentary Social Affairs and Health Committee is already considering proposals to temporarily amend both the Communicable Diseases Act and the Transport Services Act in accordance with the Government’s September guidelines.

According to previous guidelines, a tourist coming to Finland should henceforth present a recent test certificate issued no earlier than 72 hours before entering the country that he or she does not have covid-19 disease, or a certificate issued by a licensed doctor of a sick but cured disease.

At the border check the certificate or statement should be presented to the border control authority. The authority responsible for combating communicable diseases in the municipality would also ensure that the person had these documents with him.

The transport provider would also be obliged to “reasonably” ensure that the passenger receives information on the certificates and documents required of him.

According to both the old and possible new guidelines, a recent certificate from the country of origin would be sufficient for a journey of up to three days.

Travel rules in addition, the government will discuss more broadly next week ways to combat the spread of the corona epidemic.

At Wednesday evening school, the government, along with representatives of opposition parties, will delve into a broader package of reforms to the sections of the Communicable Diseases Act, which has been in a round of statements and is still being prepared by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health.

The Prime Minister will be on the agenda in Thursday’s talks Sanna Marinin (sd) the promised “comprehensive package of measures to prevent the spread of the epidemic”.

The government is to issue mainly recommendations and instructions that would provide support and clarity to the restriction decisions of the regional authorities according to the disease situation in the region.

The list includes recommendations for, for example, teleworking and distance learning in high schools, vocational schools and universities.

Guidelines on assembly restrictions are also to be issued, depending on the stage of the epidemic in the area.

Nowadays public events for more than 50 people may be held indoors and in regionally delimited outdoor spaces, provided that their safety can be ensured in accordance with the instructions of the Department of Health and Welfare and the Ministry of Education and Culture.

Stricter limits could be in areas where the disease is accelerating and spreading, for example, 30, 20 or ten people.

On Friday, the Regional State Administrative Agency of Western and Inner Finland decided to ban all indoor events for more than ten people held indoors and outdoors in the municipalities of the Vaasa Hospital District for three weeks. In addition to Vaasa, the decision applies to 12 other municipalities.

The Helsinki Metropolitan Area Corona Coordination Group announced on Friday that it would recommend that no more than 20 private events be held in the area, including student parties.