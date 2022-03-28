Coronavirus HS Corona Review: Need for intensive care slightly increased

HS’s weekly interest rate report shows the development of the vaccination, hospitalization and infection situation in recent weeks.

In intensive care there are now slightly more patients with coronary heart disease than a week ago.

There were 45 corona-positive patients in intensive care on Monday, 36 of whom were in treatment for coronary heart disease, says professor of anaesthesiology and intensive care Matti Reinikainen the national intensive care unit.

A week ago, the figures were 43 and 31.

“The need for intensive care is still considerable, now more than last week,” Reinikainen tells HS by e-mail.

THL’s hospital records have not been updated since last Wednesday. According to THL, the update problem is currently being fixed.

The figures for THL and the intensive care unit may differ slightly due to statistical differences.

Hospital– and intensive care figures also include patients with a cause other than coronary heart disease.

For example, according to data from last Wednesday, about half of primary care patients with coronary disease and about a third of patients in specialist and intensive care were in treatment primarily for something other than coronary heart disease.

ThirdA According to data from last Wednesday, approximately 58.0 per cent of those aged 12 and over have been vaccinated in Finland. That’s 0.4 percentage points more than a week ago on Sunday.

There are about 468,000 completely unvaccinated adults in Finland.

Confirmed the increase in the number of infections in Finland seems to have stopped.

The incidence rate remained close to 2100–2200 for a couple of weeks after the growth phase. Today’s figure, 1770, is even lower. However, due to reporting delays, it is not possible to make very far-reaching interpretations of the figures.

A calming of the situation is not yet in sight, information from the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health and THL stated last Thursday.

In the figures only infections found in official tests are included, so the true incidence is higher.

A large proportion of those who are symptomatic of a basic health or who test positive for a home test are no longer tested with an official test.

In wastewater the amount of coronavirus has remained high in recent weeks.

There are also regional differences. For example, in Helsinki the trend has started to rise, in Hämeenlinna and Seinäjoki it is declining. The latest information is from last week’s Monday.

In the current situation, where many symptoms are not tested, THL weekly wastewater monitoring provides more information on the prevalence of the virus than confirmed infections.

However, wastewater monitoring does not give a very accurate picture of the number of new infections, as even those who have already recovered from coronary heart disease can secrete the virus for a long time.

Coronavirus The number of related deaths in Finland has finally decreased slightly compared to the previous measurement period.

In the last two weeks, THL reported 337 deaths related to the coronavirus, compared with 351 in the previous two weeks.

For statistical purposes, coronavirus-related deaths are defined as all deaths that occurred within 30 days of a positive test result, regardless of the cause of death.

In hospital the number of coronary patients in the UK has started to rise again in the UK. The long-running decline in France has also come to a halt.

No similar increase in the number of intensive care units is observed in either country.

Information about intensive care can be displayed by clicking the intensive care button below the graphic.

The figures are not fully comparable between countries, as treatment criteria vary from country to country. The same applies to infection rates due to different testing criteria. However, the figures for the direction of development look good.

THIS HS the interest rate review is published once a week. If you want to follow the figures more closely, HS’s daily updated corona graphics can be found from this corona situation story.