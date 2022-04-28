Coronavirus HS Corona Review: In intensive care, fewer patients for more than six months

HS’s weekly interest rate report shows the development of the hospital care, vaccination and infection situation in recent weeks.

In intensive care the number of patients with coronary heart disease has continued to decline.

There were 22 corona-positive patients in intensive care on Thursday, 15 of whom were in treatment for coronary heart disease, says professor of anaesthesiology and intensive care Matti Reinikainen the national intensive care unit.

One week ago, there were 27 coronary-positive patients in intensive care across the country, 19 of whom were on treatment for coronary heart disease.

In hospital There were 812 corona-positive patients in Finland on Wednesday. One week ago, there were 823 patients on Wednesday.

According to statistics from the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), there were 24 coronary patients in intensive care on Wednesday. The need for intensive care has been equally low in early October.

Hospital and intensive care figures also include patients whose main cause of hospitalization is other than coronary heart disease.

The figures for THL and the intensive care unit may differ slightly due to statistical differences.

Vaccination information updated once a week on Wednesdays. According to Wednesday’s data, third vaccinations have now been given to about 59.3 percent of 12-year-olds. That is 0.2 percentage points more than a week ago.

Confirmed the number of infections in Finland has decreased considerably.

A total of about 22,500 new infections were reported during the week, down from half last week. One week ago, new infections were reported in nearly 51,000 weeks.

THL currently updates infection information once a week on Thursdays. The approximately 22,500 infections reported today therefore cover all new cases that have come to light since last Thursday.

Infection figures only include infections detected by official tests, so in reality there have been many more cases. A large proportion of those with a symptomatic or positive home test for primary health are no longer tested with an official test.

In wastewater the amount of coronavirus remained consistently high for a long time, but recent measurements have shown a slight decrease in many areas.

In the current situation, where many symptoms are not tested, THL weekly wastewater monitoring provides more information on the prevalence of the virus than confirmed infections.

On the other hand, data from wastewater monitoring do not accurately indicate new infections, as those who have recovered from coronary heart disease also secrete the virus for a long time, on average three weeks after infection.

Wastewater monitoring data is updated once a week on Fridays.

Coronavirus The number of related deaths in Finland has increased compared to the previous review period.

In the last two weeks, THL reported 422 coronavirus-related deaths, compared with 373 in the previous two weeks.

For statistical purposes, coronavirus-related deaths are defined as all deaths that occurred within 30 days of a positive test result, regardless of the cause of death.

Statistics are updated on Thursdays once a week.

In hospital The number of patients with coronary heart disease is declining in several European countries.

The United States did not experience a similar spike in infections or hospitalization during the spring as in many European countries.

Information about intensive care can be displayed by clicking the intensive care button below the graphic.

The figures are not fully comparable between countries, as treatment criteria vary from country to country. The same applies to infection rates due to different testing criteria. However, the figures for the direction of development look good.

THIS HS the interest rate review is published once a week. If you want to follow the figures more closely, more corona graphics can be found from this corona situation story.