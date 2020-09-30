Coronavirus How your corona test feels can be influenced by your own behavior – An expert will advise you on how to act in a test situation

We asked those who took the corona test how it feels to take the test on the nasopharynx. The test is usually over in seconds. Some are by no means a test, and others describe the test as a harsh experience. One way to facilitate the operation.

“Test stick the protrusion in the nose felt a little disgusting and scorched a small tear, but did not actually happen. It might have felt a bit like water going into the nose. Drilling a tooth is much more uncomfortable, ”the 34-year-old man describes.

The 39-year-old man, on the other hand, describes taking the test as a harsh experience.