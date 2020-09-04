She thought she would never get out of it. Emmanuelle Delpace is one of these young people who have been affected by the Covid-19 epidemic in France. Only 25 years old, she has had a very difficult time, even getting up several times a night for fear that her body will not be resistant to the virus. Even several weeks after her infection, when she has returned to work, she still feels the effects of the disease at times.

According to the latest figures published by Santé Publique France, the incidence rate among 15-44 year olds is nearly 101 people affected per 100,000 inhabitants. This is double the average for the general population. To try to warn about the dangerousness of the virus, some believe that prevention should be focused on platforms more used by young people such as Facebook, Instagram or Youtube.

