Coronavirus How will the still raging corona epidemic affect the summer of tourism? HS shows the THL and STM status report live at 10 a.m.

The Department of Health and Welfare and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) will report on the current epidemic situation in their situation report starting at 10 a.m. today.

Health and the Department of Welfare (THL) removed its mask recommendation a week ago, and yesterday Wednesday, the metropolitan corona coordination group eased its own recommendation on the use of masks.

However, the epidemic is not over. Still, about a hundred coronary patients die each week, and there are more than 800 coronary patients in hospital across the country.

At the event the current disease and vaccination situation and the epidemiological assessment of the coronavirus situation in Finland and internationally are discussed. In addition, a speech will be heard on tourism in the current corona situation.

STM’s leading expert is involved in the situation review Liisa-Maria Voipio-Pulkki and head of department Taneli Puumalainen and THL’s Director of Health Security Mika Salminen.