Tuesday, May 17, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Coronavirus How will hospitals endure if a new Korona wave strikes in the fall? The task force says the preparedness, HS will show live from 12 noon

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 17, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

A working group set up by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health will present its proposals for strengthening preparedness at the press conference. HS shows the opportunity live in this article.

Health and the institution of welfare is assessedthat the coronavirus situation could deteriorate again next autumn. Will there be enough space and nursing staff in hospitals if there is a new Korona wave ahead in the fall?

This has been considered by a working group set up by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) in February. The working group has examined the preparedness of the social and health care system for a possible next wave of epidemics.

The group will present its proposals for strengthening preparedness at a press conference from 12 noon. HS shows the opportunity live in this article.

The chairman of the group, the hospital counselor, will be present at the event Rauno IhalainenDirector of Welfare of the City of Oulu Kirsti Ylitalo-Katajisto as well as a leading expert Liisa-Maria Voipio-Pulkki From STM.

See also  Comment Everyone knows what the combined success is all about - now looking for a rainmaker from abroad

#Coronavirus #hospitals #endure #Korona #wave #strikes #fall #task #force #preparedness #show #live #noon

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Wads in Christmas baskets and petrol vouchers, four arrests for corruption

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.