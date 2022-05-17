Coronavirus How will hospitals endure if a new Korona wave strikes in the fall? The task force says the preparedness, HS will show live from 12 noon

A working group set up by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health will present its proposals for strengthening preparedness at the press conference. HS shows the opportunity live in this article.

Health and the institution of welfare is assessedthat the coronavirus situation could deteriorate again next autumn. Will there be enough space and nursing staff in hospitals if there is a new Korona wave ahead in the fall?

This has been considered by a working group set up by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) in February. The working group has examined the preparedness of the social and health care system for a possible next wave of epidemics.

The group will present its proposals for strengthening preparedness at a press conference from 12 noon. HS shows the opportunity live in this article.

The chairman of the group, the hospital counselor, will be present at the event Rauno IhalainenDirector of Welfare of the City of Oulu Kirsti Ylitalo-Katajisto as well as a leading expert Liisa-Maria Voipio-Pulkki From STM.